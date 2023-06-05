WWDC 2023 countdown begins: here's how you can livestream it

The countdown for WWDC 2023 has started. In just a few hours, Apple will be announcing a number of software and hardware launches that will change the Apple ecosystem comprehensively. This year's event will mostly be online. Developers from all over the world can join workshops from home, and the best part is that it's completely free of cost.

Will WWDC be in person?

Yes, but some lucky students and developers are only invited to attend the event in person at Apple Park for the first day of the show. They'll get to meet Apple developers and engineers. If you want to see everything happening at WWDC 2023, keep reading.

Let's see when and how you can watch WWDC 2023 from anywhere. The opening keynote will be on Monday, June 5, 2023. It starts at 10 am PDT in California. Here are the times for different regions:

India: June 5, 10:30 pm IST

US (West Coast): June 6, 10 am PDT

US (Central): June 6, 12 pm CDT

US (East Coast): June 6, 1 pm EDT

UK: June 6, 6 pm BST

Central Europe: June 6, 7 pm CEST

Now let's talk about how you can watch WWDC 2023 live. Apple has made it easy to watch on different platforms. The simplest way is to go to the livestream on YouTube. You'll find the link below.

Can I watch WWDC on Apple TV?

Yes, you can! Just download the Apple Events app from the official Apple website. You can use Safari or Chrome on Apple devices and Microsoft Edge on Windows machines. Apple users can also watch it on the Apple TV app on iPhones, iPads, Macs, or Apple TVs. The livestream will also be available on the Apple Developer app and website.

Besides the keynote, WWDC 2023 has other events during the week. On June 6, the Platforms State of the Union event will be at 2:00 am IST. This event helps developers learn about new tools and technologies on Apple platforms. You can watch it on the Apple Developer app and website.

Whether you're a developer or an Apple fan, WWDC 2023 will be an exciting event. Set your watch and get ready for a week of innovation and discovery.