watchOS 10 vs watchOS 9: Your Apple Watch set to get a big upgrade at WWDC

Apple WWDC 2023 event is all set to announce the latest watchOS 10 update for your Apple Watch. How will it be different from its predecessor watchOS 9? Let’s have a quick look.

By: DIVYA
| Updated on: Jun 05 2023, 13:38 IST
watchOS 10
View all Images
Apple is expected to announce watchOS 10 update for Apple Watch users at WWDC 2023 today. (Pexels)

Apple WWDC 2023 event day is here! The excitement is soaring high with the much-anticipated announcements. Apple is anticipated to debut its first-ever augmented reality headset alongside the launch of xrOS, its rumoured software at the WWDC today. In addition to this, Apple enthusiasts can look forward to the release of a couple of new MacBook models. Not just hardware, but there will be new software announcements too for the Apple ecosystem including - iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17.

Apple Watch users are eyeing the watchOS 10 release, which is tipped to be one of the biggest updates for years. According to rumours, the upcoming software update is not expected to be a mere refreshed version but rather an OS overhaul for your Apple Watch. What are the new upgrades likely to be rolled out in the watchOS 10 in comparison to its predecessor watchOS 9? Let's have a quick look.

watchOS 10 vs watchOS 9: Expected upgrades

User Interface

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has characterized the update as a "fairly extensive upgrade" with a particular emphasis on "significant changes to the user interface." Apart from the Apple Watch Series 9, there are no other major hardware announcements expected for this year. In such a case, Apple is expected to make some notable changes to a user interface. However, the rumours suggested that the focus will be on widgets "for activity tracking, weather, stock tickers, calendar appointments and more."

Digital Crown

As per a report by Bloomberg, the Digital Crown will have a new feature with watchOS 10. In the current iteration of watchOS 9, pressing the Digital Crown on the Apple Watch leads to the home screen. With watchOS 10, Apple is exploring the possibility of using the Digital Crown to access the new widgets interface instead which will be similar to the original “Glances” feature of the Apple Watch.

iOS 17's rumoured journaling app connection with Apple Watch

Apart from these, Apple is planning to bring a whole new journaling app for iPhone users with iOS 17. 9to5Mac report suggested that the app will likely have some connection with Apple Watch. It must be noted, there is no such app on watchOS 9.

Centralized health updates

Apple is reportedly developing a project codenamed "Quartz," Gurman suggested. This initiative aims to create an "AI coach" focused on health and wellness, functioning seamlessly on both the iPhone and Apple Watch. It is tipped to use data from Apple Watch as well as the Health app to make suggestions for users.

Multiple device pairing

An earlier leak also suggested that Apple Watch will be allowed to sync with multiple devices such as iPhones, iPad, and Mac with the arrival of watchOS 10. So far, with watchOS 9, Apple Watch needs to be paired with an iPhone at a time.

However, it must be noted that some of these features may not arrive with watchOS 10, or Apple may surprise you with unexpected features. All you need to do is wait for the WWDC 2023 event. For more latest updates, you can check live updates at HT Tech here.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 13:38 IST
