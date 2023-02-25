    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News WWDC event in June 2023: Apple to introduce its first mixed reality headset

    WWDC event in June 2023: Apple to introduce its first mixed reality headset

    Apple is planning to introduce its first mixed reality headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2023.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 25 2023, 14:18 IST
    Apple
    Apple is all set to introduce the specifications of its first mixed reality headset. (REUTERS)
    Apple
    Apple is all set to introduce the specifications of its first mixed reality headset. (REUTERS)

    Apple is planning to reveal all the specifications of its first mixed reality headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) which is to be held in June 2023. Though the company did not intend to debut the headset at the event. Apple is also expected to introduce new versions of iOS, WatchOS and macOS at the June event.

    Bloomberg's Mark Gurman informed about the same in a newsletter by saying, "The company planned to introduce the headset at a consumer-focused launch this spring — in late March or April — and then talk up the features for developers at WWDC. But Apple is now aiming to introduce all of the specifics of the device at the developer conference alongside new versions of iOS, watchOS and macOS. "

    The reason behind introducing the headset in June is said to be due to engineering issues related to hardware and software. Gurman further informed that the headset is likely to be released under the Reality brand and will cost around $3000.

    Informing about its specifications, he said, the headset may include nascent technologies like pass-through cameras, in-air typing, hand and eye control and ultra-high-resolution displays. "It will also have an external battery and main uses that may not immediately appeal to mass consumers," the newsletter stated.

    Gurman also added that the product will likely be more exciting to developers than the regular consumer who is glued to their iPhone, iPad or Mac.

    Meanwhile, Apple is also expected to launch the iPhone 15 series comprising of iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in September 2023. The devices are expected to get Dynamic Island, USB-C Port, and more. It is also being said that the iPhone 15 Pro will get a special dark red color, while iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may be made available in light blue and pink colour.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 25 Feb, 14:18 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how
    Google Assistant
    Get the name of any song, just hum and Google Assistant will identify it for you
    iPhone Photographic Styles
    Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing
    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick
    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new