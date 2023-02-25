WWDC event in June 2023: Apple to introduce its first mixed reality headset

Apple is planning to reveal all the specifications of its first mixed reality headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) which is to be held in June 2023. Though the company did not intend to debut the headset at the event. Apple is also expected to introduce new versions of iOS, WatchOS and macOS at the June event.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman informed about the same in a newsletter by saying, "The company planned to introduce the headset at a consumer-focused launch this spring — in late March or April — and then talk up the features for developers at WWDC. But Apple is now aiming to introduce all of the specifics of the device at the developer conference alongside new versions of iOS, watchOS and macOS. "

The reason behind introducing the headset in June is said to be due to engineering issues related to hardware and software. Gurman further informed that the headset is likely to be released under the Reality brand and will cost around $3000.

Informing about its specifications, he said, the headset may include nascent technologies like pass-through cameras, in-air typing, hand and eye control and ultra-high-resolution displays. "It will also have an external battery and main uses that may not immediately appeal to mass consumers," the newsletter stated.

Gurman also added that the product will likely be more exciting to developers than the regular consumer who is glued to their iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Meanwhile, Apple is also expected to launch the iPhone 15 series comprising of iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in September 2023. The devices are expected to get Dynamic Island, USB-C Port, and more. It is also being said that the iPhone 15 Pro will get a special dark red color, while iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may be made available in light blue and pink colour.