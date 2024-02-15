 X and Threads rival Bluesky to roll out full hashtag support and user-controlled content | Tech News
Home Tech News X and Threads rival Bluesky to roll out full hashtag support and user-controlled content

X and Threads rival Bluesky to roll out full hashtag support and user-controlled content

Bluesky CEO Jay Graber promises enhanced hashtag support, emphasising user control amidst Meta's political content controversy. The platform's unique approach challenges centralised algorithms of rivals like X and Threads.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 15 2024, 13:39 IST
Bluesky
Bluesky CEO Jay Graber announces groundbreaking hashtag support and user-controlled content on the emerging platform. (AP)
Bluesky
Bluesky CEO Jay Graber announces groundbreaking hashtag support and user-controlled content on the emerging platform. (AP)

Bluesky CEO, Jay Graber, has announced the imminent introduction of comprehensive hashtag support on the emerging platform, signalling the next evolution in user engagement that has boosted its profile as one of the strongest emerging rivals to billionaire Elon Musk's X. In a recent interview on the Techmeme Ride Home Podcast, Graber emphasised the logical progression of "linkifying" hashtags to enhance the user experience.

The new platform, having recently opened its virtual doors, is gaining traction with nearly 5 million users onboarded. Now, Graber has shared exciting developments, revealing plans for the rollout of moderation services. This advancement aims to empower third-party services, enabling them to contribute to the network by building labelers or annotators, The Verge reported.

Bluesky vs. Meta

The timing of Bluesky's rise coincides with Meta's controversial decision to eliminate political content from its recommendations on Instagram and Threads, Meta's new text-based X-like app. Graber seized this moment to highlight Bluesky's distinctive approach, criticising the pitfalls of a single algorithm controlled by a monolithic entity.

Graber explained that Bluesky's commitment to algorithmic choice from the outset allows users to customise their feed preferences actively. Unlike Meta's closed-box algorithm, Bluesky users can curate their social experience. They have the option to immerse themselves in a highly political environment, follow customised feeds, or even opt for a non-political, tranquil feed featuring friends' posts and images.

Bluesky's flexibility extends beyond mere content selection. Users can seamlessly toggle between different modes, adapting their experience based on personal preferences. This stands in stark contrast to centralised platforms like Meta's Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

Bluesky's Unique Proposition

Bluesky's decentralised approach draws parallels with Mastodon, an open-source Twitter alternative. It employs the AT Protocol, distinguishing itself from Mastodon's reliance on ActivityPub. Bluesky's decentralised service provides users with a unique level of control over their experience, echoing Graber's vision for a more open and adaptable social media landscape.

While Threads plans to integrate with ActivityPub, Meta's moderation decisions will universally impact all users, unlike Bluesky's user-centric model. As Bluesky gains momentum, offering a refreshing alternative, the centralised Threads and other social media entities may find themselves overshadowed in a landscape that values individualised content curation over algorithmic conformity.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Feb, 13:15 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release date could pushed back, leaks suggest; Know when it could come out
Hasbro
Hasbro Earned About $90 Million From ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ So Far
GTA 6
GTA 6 release prediction: Analysts say debut in fiscal 2026 - Rockstar Games strategy unveiled
GTA 6
Amid anticipation for GTA 6, Take-Two CEO reveals surge in popularity for Netflix Games' GTA Trilogy
Grand theft auto
GTA 4 and GTA 5 coming to Netflix Games? Huge expansion on cards for Take-Two Interactive

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets