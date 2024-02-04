 Tecno Phantom V2 Fold - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Tecno Phantom V2 Fold

Tecno Phantom V2 Fold is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 89,990 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 32 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Last updated: 04 February 2024
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Tecno Phantom V2 Fold Price in India

The starting price for the Tecno Phantom V2 Fold in India is Rs. 89,990.  This is the Tecno Phantom V2 Fold base model with 256 GB of internal storage.

Tecno Phantom V2 Fold

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Tecno Phantom V2 Fold Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 12 GB
  • 32 MP + 32 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9300
  • 50 MP + 50 MP + 32 MP
  • 7.87 inches (19.99 cm)
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast, 66W
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
Display
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 120 Hz
  • 2000 x 2296 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 387 ppi
  • LTPO AMOLED
  • 7.87 inches (19.99 cm)
Front Camera
  • 32 MP, Primary Camera 32 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera
  • Dual
General
  • Android v13
  • April 18, 2024 (Unofficial)
  • HiOS
  • Tecno
Main Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 50 MP, Primary Camera 50 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 32 MP , Telephoto Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Triple
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Octa core (3.25 GHz, Single core, Cortex X4 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex X4 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A720)
  • 4 nm
  • Immortalis-G720 MC12
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9300
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Side
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • No
    Tecno Phantom V2 Fold