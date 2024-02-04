Tecno Phantom V2 Fold - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Tecno Phantom V2 Fold Tecno Phantom V2 Fold is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 89,990 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 32 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹89,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 7.87 inches (19.99 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Rear Camera 50 MP + 50 MP + 32 MP Front Camera 32 MP + 32 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Tecno Phantom V2 Fold Price in India The starting price for the Tecno Phantom V2 Fold in India is Rs. 89,990. This is the Tecno Phantom V2 Fold base model with 256 GB of internal storage. Tecno Phantom V2 Fold (12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Tecno Phantom V2 Fold Full Specifications Key Specs RAM 12 GB

Front Camera 32 MP + 32 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300

Rear Camera 50 MP + 50 MP + 32 MP

Display 7.87 inches (19.99 cm) Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 66W

Capacity 5000 mAh

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Display Bezel-less display Yes with punch-hole display

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Resolution 2000 x 2296 pixels

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 387 ppi

Display Type LTPO AMOLED

Screen Size 7.87 inches (19.99 cm) Front Camera Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera 32 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera

Camera Setup Dual General Operating System Android v13

Launch Date April 18, 2024 (Unofficial)

Custom UI HiOS

Brand Tecno Main Camera Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera 50 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 32 MP , Telephoto Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Video Recording 3840x2160 @ 30 fps

OIS Yes

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Camera Setup Triple

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance CPU Octa core (3.25 GHz, Single core, Cortex X4 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex X4 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A720)

Fabrication 4 nm

Graphics Immortalis-G720 MC12

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9300

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

