Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5g - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

This product is currently not available on Amazon

Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G now with free delivery.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G now with free delivery.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Variants & Price

The price for the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G in India is Rs. 15,999. This is the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Startrail Black, Glossy White and Neon Green. The status of Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check