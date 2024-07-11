 Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5g - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Overview Prices Summary Specs Web Stories News
TecnoSpark20Pro5G_Display_6.78inches(17.22cm)
TecnoSpark20Pro5G_FrontCamera_8MP
TecnoSpark20Pro5G_RAM_8GB
Release date : 11 Jul 2024

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G now with free delivery.
Startrail Black Glossy White Neon Green
128 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Variants & Price

The price for the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G in India is Rs. 15,999.  This is the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Startrail Black, Glossy White and Neon Green. The status of Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check
14% OFF

OPPO A3 Pro
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Moonlight Purple, Starry Black
₹17,999 ₹20,999
Buy Now
Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5g Oppo A3 Pro
23% OFF

Itel S24
  • 4GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Dawn White, Coastline Blue, Starry Black
₹9,999 ₹12,999
Buy Now
Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5g Itel S24
24% OFF

Realme C65 5G 128GB
  • 4GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Feather Green, Glowing Black
₹11,338 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5g Realme C65 5g 128gb
22% OFF

Samsung Galaxy M15
  • 4GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Celestine Blue, Stone Gray, Blue Topaz
₹12,500 ₹15,999
Buy Now
Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5g Samsung Galaxy M15
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.78 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

108 MP + 2 MP

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5g Latest Update

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5g Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
10
Camera

  • Display

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 6080

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Rear Camera

    108 MP + 2 MP

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Flash, 33W: 50 % in 32 minutes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Width

    76.21 mm

  • Thickness

    8.29 mm

  • Colours

    Startrail Black, Glossy White, Neon Green

  • Height

    168.51 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP53

  • Build Material

    Back: Vegan Leather

  • Weight

    198.8 grams Below

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    85.13 %

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Brightness

    500 nits

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    396 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Resolution

    1080x2460 px (FHD+)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    91 %

  • Aspect Ratio

    20.5:9

  • Display Type

    LTPS LCD

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual-Color LED Flash

  • Brand

    Tecno

  • Launch Date

    July 11, 2024 (Expected)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    HiOS

  • Image Resolution

    12000 x 9000 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Short Video Mode

  • Video Recording

    2560x1440 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, Quad LED Flash

  • Resolution

    108 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.67" sensor size, 0.64µm pixel size)2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 6080

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

Web Stories

iPhone 14 Plus is available at 29% discount on Flipkart: Check out latest deals and offers

Jul 15, 2024

iPhone 15 price drops on Amazon: Check out latest bank and exchange offers

Jul 15, 2024

Oppo Reno 12 series launched in India: Check its top 5 game-changing AI features

Jul 15, 2024

iPhone 14 available at 21% discount on Amazon: Check out the latest bank offers

Jul 13, 2024

iPhone 15 price drops by 11% on Flipkart: Know about new bank and exchange offers

Jul 13, 2024
Web Stories

Related Mobile News

Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Last updated date: 15 July 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Tecno Mobile   /   Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G

Trending Mobile Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
₹114,500 ₹134,999
Buy Now

Vivo X100 Pro 5G

  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹89,999
Check Details

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
₹151,700 ₹159,900
Buy Now

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹99,999
Check Details
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G

  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
₹164,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G

  • Blue
  • 12 GB RAM
₹109,999
Check Details

Realme C61

  • Safari Green
  • 4 GB RAM
₹7,699
Check Details

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • Mega Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
₹19,999
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

IQOO 12 Pro

  • Burning Way
  • 16 GB RAM
₹58,090
Check Details

Vivo Y36i

  • Fantasy Purple
  • 4 GB RAM
₹14,190
Check Details

Realme C65

  • Purple Nebula
  • 6 GB RAM
₹12,590
Check Details

OPPO Find N4 Flip

  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹78,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 15 July 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Tecno Mobile   /   Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5g
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender