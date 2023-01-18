 Telefono T1 Lotus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Telefono Mobile Telefono T1 Lotus

    Telefono T1 Lotus

    Telefono T1 Lotus is a phone, available price is Rs 999 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Telefono T1 Lotus from HT Tech. Buy Telefono T1 Lotus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38440/heroimage/153708-v1-telefono-t1-lotus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38440/images/Design/153708-v1-telefono-t1-lotus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹999
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    1.3 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹999
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    1.3 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 999 M.R.P. ₹1,999
    Buy Now

    Telefono T1 Lotus Price in India

    Telefono T1 Lotus price in India starts at Rs.999. The lowest price of Telefono T1 Lotus is Rs.999 on amazon.in.

    Telefono T1 Lotus price in India starts at Rs.999. The lowest price of Telefono T1 Lotus is Rs.999 on amazon.in.

    Telefono T1 Lotus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.3 MP
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • 3000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 1280 x 1024 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • No
    • 1.3 MP Primary Camera
    Design
    • Purple
    Display
    • TFT
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 167 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Telefono
    • T1 Lotus
    • November 21, 2022 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes
    • Torch Light
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    Smart TV Features
    • 1.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Telefono T1 Lotus