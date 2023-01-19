 Ui Phones Selfie 3 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Ui Phones Phones Ui Phones Selfie 3

    Ui Phones Selfie 3

    Ui Phones Selfie 3 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,349 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Ui Phones Selfie 3 from HT Tech. Buy Ui Phones Selfie 3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30568/heroimage/ui-phones-selfie-3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30568/images/Design/ui-phones-selfie-3-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30568/images/Design/ui-phones-selfie-3-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,349
    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    0.3 MP
    0.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹1,349
    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 1,300 M.R.P. ₹1,800
    Buy Now

    Ui Phones Selfie 3 Price in India

    Ui Phones Selfie 3 price in India starts at Rs.1,349. The lowest price of Ui Phones Selfie 3 is Rs.1,300 on amazon.in.

    Ui Phones Selfie 3 price in India starts at Rs.1,349. The lowest price of Ui Phones Selfie 3 is Rs.1,300 on amazon.in.

    Ui Phones Selfie 3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1800 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 500 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 500 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    • 1800 mAh
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP Front Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 70 grams
    • 56 mm
    • 13 mm
    • 130 mm
    • Black, Grey, Champagne
    Display
    • 33.35 %
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    • 143 ppi
    • TFT
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    General
    • Selfie 3
    • April 10, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Ui Phones
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MP4
    • Yes
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Music Formats: AMR, MP3, WAV
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MP4
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Yes, v2.1
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, WAP
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Ui Phones Selfie 3 FAQs

    How many megapixels Camera is in Ui Phones Selfie 3?

    Ui Phones Selfie 3 Front camera has 0.3 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 0.3 MP megapixels.

    What is the Ui Phones Selfie 3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Ui Phones Selfie 3 Waterproof?

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Ui Phones Selfie 3