Beats Pill 2024 Unboxing: Here's what the Beats x Kim Kardashian edition looks like!
Beats Pill (2024) speaker offers up to 24 hours of battery life, USB-C fast charging, and Amplify Mode to pair two speakers for stereo sound. It is compatible with both iOS and Android, offering instant pairing. The Beats x Kim Kardashian edition is priced at ₹16,900 and is available at Apple's official stores in India, as well as other select retail outlets. Now, check out our ASMR-style unboxing!
First Published Date: 19 Nov, 18:51 IST
