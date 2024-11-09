Why the PS5 Pro won't launch in India: Full explanation (Video)
The PlayStation 5 Pro has launched in several global markets, but Sony India has confirmed it won't be available in India. In a statement to the press, Sony explained, “PS5 Pro will not be available in some countries (which presently includes India) where the 6GHz wireless band used in IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) has not yet been allowed.”
First Published Date: 09 Nov, 07:30 IST
