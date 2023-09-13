Icon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C priced at Rs. 24,900 on launch

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C priced at Rs. 24,900 on launch

Apple's latest AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) offers USB-C compatibility and impressive audio upgrades. Explore the features and what's new below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 13 2023, 11:00 IST
Apple unveils second-gen AirPods Pro with USB-C compatible case, improved noise cancellation, spatial audio, and more. (Apple)

Apple has just unveiled the second generation of its popular AirPods Pro during its "Wonderlust" event, and there's one standout feature that's sure to catch the attention of tech enthusiasts: the new USB-C compatible case. This innovation means that the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) will now use the same charging cable as the iPhone 15, iPad Pro, iPad Air, MacBook, and most Android devices, making it even more convenient for Apple users.

But that's not all that's new. The AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) retain the impressive features that made their predecessors a hit. Active Noise Cancellation, which is now 2 times better than before, ensures that you can enjoy your music or calls without unwanted distractions. The spatial audio experience has also been enhanced, immersing you even deeper into your audio content. And there's a new Advanced Transparency mode, offering greater awareness of your surroundings while still enjoying your music. Also, Catch all the iPhone 15 Live Updates here.

For those who love the convenience of wireless charging, the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) continues to support this feature. Additionally, they offer touch controls, and when paired with iOS 17, you will benefit from adaptive audio, personalised volume settings, and conversation awareness features, so you can pause your music or answer calls with just a tap.

Lossless Audio

Additionally, Apple's latest AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with the MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) brings an improved audio experience with Lossless Audio and ultra-low latency, thanks to Apple Vision Pro. The H2 chip integrated into these AirPods Pro, combined with a cutting-edge wireless audio protocol, delivers powerful 20-bit, 48 kHz Lossless Audio with a significant reduction in audio latency.

And there's more innovation on the audio front. AirPods Pro now features Adaptive Audio, a feature made possible by iOS 17. This listening mode seamlessly blends Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation, adjusting the noise control based on your environment, ensuring you get the best audio experience no matter where you are.

Price and Availability

The AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with the MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) are available for order starting today, and you can find them in stores beginning Friday, September 22. The price for this updated version is Rs. 24,900.

First Published Date: 13 Sep, 11:00 IST

First Published Date: 13 Sep, 11:00 IST
