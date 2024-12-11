Latest Tech News Wearables Wearables News Apple could help save countless lives if these life-saving features launch in 2025

Apple Watch Ultra 3, in 2025, could potentially feature blood pressure monitoring and new satellite connectivity tech. Here's what we know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 11 2024, 17:44 IST
Apple Watch
Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to launch in September 2025.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 is set to introduce several useful upgrades, following a year without an update to Apple's flagship smartwatch in 2024. Among the most anticipated features is the ability to measure blood pressure directly from your wrist. Another notable upgrade is satellite connectivity, enabling users to send messages without relying on cellular networks. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, both features are expected to be included in the next iteration of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Blood Pressure Monitoring: How It Could Work

The blood pressure monitoring feature may not function exactly as you expect. Gurman says that it won't provide precise systolic or diastolic measurements; instead, it will help users track trends in their blood pressure. If the watch detects elevated levels, it will recommend that users consult a healthcare professional for further evaluation. 

In addition to blood pressure monitoring, there is potential for blood glucose tracking, though this feature may not arrive next year, and could take several years before it is made available.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Could Allow Users To Text Without Cellular Connectivity

Apple Watch Ultra 3 could also feature satellite communication, allowing users to send messages without the need for cellular or Wi-Fi connections. This will be particularly useful for those who frequently venture into remote areas without cellular coverage or prefer to leave their smartphone behind while hiking or tracking activities. In emergencies, this feature could be a lifesaver, providing a crucial communication tool when needed most.

Reports have repeatedly shown how Apple users (iPhone 14 and later) were able to call for help using satellite connectivity, and with the addition of this feature to the Apple Watch, Apple could take this capability to the next level.

First Published Date: 11 Dec, 17:44 IST
