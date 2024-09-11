 Apple Watch Ultra 3 missing from 2024 lineup for this reason; May launch in 2025 | Wearables News
Apple Watch Ultra 3 did not launch at the Apple September event, but is it still expected this year, or will we see it in 2025?

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 11 2024, 11:28 IST
Apple Watch ultra 3
Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to launch in 2025, per Ming-Chi Kuo. (Apple)

Apple, on September 9, revealed a slew of new hardware, including the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4, but notably skipped one major product—the Apple Watch Ultra 3. After launching the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 in 2022 and 2023, respectively, 2024 has missed out on the Apple Watch Ultra 3. Instead, Apple has updated the Ultra 2 with a brand-new Satin Black finish and new software features. So, is the Apple Watch Ultra 3 still slated for 2024? Or is Apple planning to launch it in 2025? Read on to find out.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: The Big Apple Watch Launch for 2025?

Back in 2023, popular industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple might not launch the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in 2024, and that is exactly what has happened. Notably, Apple also skipped the Apple Watch SE 3 this year. However, Ming-Chi Kuo has returned with more information, and according to his series of posts on X, he claims that both the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Apple Watch SE 3 will launch in 2025. “Apple Watch Ultra 3 was absent from this year's media event, which aligns with my prediction from about a year ago,” Kuo posted. “The 2025 new Apple Watch models will include the Ultra 3 and SE upgrade version,” he added.

But why did Apple delay the Apple Watch Ultra 3? Well, back in October 2023, Kuo said that if Apple didn't start the development cycle for the same by December 2023, the chances for a 2024 launch would be slim. Additionally, it was revealed that Apple may have needed more time to develop “innovative health management features, ensure the manufacturability of new features,” and mitigate potential Micro LED production issues.

Apple Watch Series 10 Is This Year's Headliner

This year, Apple has updated the Apple Watch Series 10 in a big way—you get an all-new S10 chipset, bigger displays, and the Series 10 has now become the “thinnest Apple Watch ever.” Furthermore, there is a significant new health-centric feature in the form of Sleep Apnoea detection, which can safeguard users from potential cardiac and other major health issues. Apple has also launched the watch in several new finishes, including a new jet black aluminium finish, and has replaced stainless steel watches with polished titanium.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 11:28 IST
