Apple may unveil new AirPods with USB-C charging case at the iPhone 15 launch event

Yesterday, Apple officially confirmed the dates for its September event and revealed that this year's event will take place on September 12. The biggest Apple event of the year has been named ‘Wonderlust' this time, and it is expected to unveil the new iPhone 15 series and Apple Watch Series 9. The new iPhone 15 series is likely to ditch the Lightning port in favor of the USB-C port, as per reports. Now, new leaks are suggesting that AirPods may get an update to sport a USB-C-compatible charging case. The new AirPods could also be unveiled during the event.

The information comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who said, “To match the new iPhones, Apple will introduce updated AirPods at the event that include a USB-C charging port”. Gurman has not provided any additional details, so it is unclear whether only the standard AirPods will be getting the update or whether AirPods Pro will also feature it. However, eventually, all of the AirPods models will have to get the update to match with the iPhone 15 series.

Updated AirPods could be launched at the Apple event

Many have been speculating about AirPods getting a USB-C charging port ever since rumors of iPhone 15 ditching the Lightning port first surfaced. In fact, popular Apple tipster and supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo made a prediction regarding this one year ago. He said, “I predict Apple will launch USB-C-capable charging cases for all AirPods models in 2023. However, the charging case of the new AirPods Pro 2 launched in 2H22 may still support Lightning”. Considering the recent information from Gurman, this may very well come true.

It is not known whether the charging port change will be the only update or whether the AirPods will also get some new features or design changes. The 3rd generation AirPods, which are the latest by the company, came out in 2021. In comparison, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro was launched in 2022.

Apart from this, the four iPhone 15 models — the iPhone 15 standard model, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — are also likely to be launched during the event. Two new Apple Watch models are also expected to arrive.

Do note, the information provided here is based on leaks and rumors and not from any official sources. So, take it with a pinch of salt, and wait till the Apple event on September 12 to really know what's coming your way.