Home Wearables News Apple may unveil new AirPods with USB-C charging case at the iPhone 15 launch event

Apple may unveil new AirPods with USB-C charging case at the iPhone 15 launch event

The Apple event, which is now confirmed for September 12, is likely to unveil the iPhone 15 series, and might witness the launch of new AirPods with a charging case that can feature a USB-C port.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 30 2023, 09:52 IST
AirPods
New AirPods with USB-C can be launched at the Apple event. Check details. (Representative Photo) (HT Tech)
AirPods
New AirPods with USB-C can be launched at the Apple event. Check details. (Representative Photo) (HT Tech)

Yesterday, Apple officially confirmed the dates for its September event and revealed that this year's event will take place on September 12. The biggest Apple event of the year has been named ‘Wonderlust' this time, and it is expected to unveil the new iPhone 15 series and Apple Watch Series 9. The new iPhone 15 series is likely to ditch the Lightning port in favor of the USB-C port, as per reports. Now, new leaks are suggesting that AirPods may get an update to sport a USB-C-compatible charging case. The new AirPods could also be unveiled during the event.

The information comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who said, “To match the new iPhones, Apple will introduce updated AirPods at the event that include a USB-C charging port”. Gurman has not provided any additional details, so it is unclear whether only the standard AirPods will be getting the update or whether AirPods Pro will also feature it. However, eventually, all of the AirPods models will have to get the update to match with the iPhone 15 series.

Updated AirPods could be launched at the Apple event

Many have been speculating about AirPods getting a USB-C charging port ever since rumors of iPhone 15 ditching the Lightning port first surfaced. In fact, popular Apple tipster and supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo made a prediction regarding this one year ago. He said, “I predict Apple will launch USB-C-capable charging cases for all AirPods models in 2023. However, the charging case of the new AirPods Pro 2 launched in 2H22 may still support Lightning”. Considering the recent information from Gurman, this may very well come true.

It is not known whether the charging port change will be the only update or whether the AirPods will also get some new features or design changes. The 3rd generation AirPods, which are the latest by the company, came out in 2021. In comparison, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro was launched in 2022.

Apart from this, the four iPhone 15 models — the iPhone 15 standard model, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — are also likely to be launched during the event. Two new Apple Watch models are also expected to arrive.

Do note, the information provided here is based on leaks and rumors and not from any official sources. So, take it with a pinch of salt, and wait till the Apple event on September 12 to really know what's coming your way.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 09:52 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets