Apple Watch comes to the rescue by alerting South Carolina resident of AFib; Know what happened

Apple Watch saved the life of a South Carolina resident by alerting him to a sudden beginning of atrial fibrillation, prompting him to seek immediate medical attention and manage his condition efficiently.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 16 2024, 15:40 IST
The Apple Watch alerted the wearer of a heart abnormality known as atrial fibrillation (AFib). (HT Tech)
The Apple Watch alerted the wearer of a heart abnormality known as atrial fibrillation (AFib). (HT Tech)

Time and again, Apple Watches have come to the rescue of their owners. The addition of atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection to the Apple Watch several years ago has proven to be a blessing for innumerable users, with its life-saving capabilities documented in multiple wonderful anecdotes. Among these stories, one stands out from the little town of Summerville, South Carolina, where Jeff and Ellen Priest's lives were forever changed by the timely intervention of their Apple Watch.

Apple Watch comes to the rescue

As per a report by Post and Courier, it was a fairly routine day when Jeff Priest, retiring provost of the University of South Carolina Aiken, received an unexpected notice on his Apple Watch. The alarm, which indicated a sudden beginning of atrial fibrillation, sent shockwaves through his normally routine afternoon. Jeff was puzzled by the information and had no visible symptoms, so he dismissed the warning as a flaw in the equipment. Ellen, Jeff's attentive spouse, understood the seriousness of the situation and urged him to listen to the watch's warning signal.

Jeff's encounter with AFib, while originally received with suspicion, resembled the stories of numerous people whose untreated heart ailments were initially discovered by their Apple watches. The device's unmatched capacity to identify abnormal cardiac rhythms even in the absence of overt symptoms emphasizes its importance as a preventative healthcare tool.

Severity of the condition

AFib, which is characterized by unpredictable heart rhythms, is a serious health danger, especially among the elderly. The significance of early detection cannot be emphasized, since quick action can prevent potentially fatal effects such as a stroke or heart attack. In Jeff's instance, the fast identification provided by his Apple Watch allowed him to seek immediate medical attention, avoiding potential consequences and guaranteeing efficient management of his condition.

Despite the fact that Jeff had no obvious symptoms at first, his AFib continued, asking for additional medical attention. However, with real-time insights from his Apple Watch, he was able to check his condition remotely, enabling him to resume his usual activities without any limitations.

Jeff's journey is a tribute to technology's transformational influence in healthcare. His dependence on the Apple Watch helped him navigate the complexity of his health path. However, it should be noted that while these devices can alert the user of health abnormalities, they are not medical devices and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical care.

First Published Date: 16 Feb, 15:40 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets