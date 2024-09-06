 Apple Watch Series 10 launching next week: What major upgrades, features you can expect | Wearables News
Apple Watch Series 10 launching next week: What major upgrades, features you can expect

Apple Watch Series 10 launching next week: What major upgrades, features you can expect

Apple is set to unveil the new Apple Watch Series 10 next week, alongside the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro. The new model promises significant updates and features. Here’s what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 06 2024, 14:06 IST
iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, and more to be launched in September
Apple Watch Series 10
1/4 iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: The standard iPhone 16 models are expected to be announced at the upcoming Apple event which may take place on September 10. Leaks suggest that Apple has a few design changes with new vertically placed cameras, an Action Button, and a suspected Capture Button. Additionally, the smartphones will likely come with a new gen A18 series chipset. (X.com/Apple Hub)
Apple Watch Series 10
2/4 iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: The iPhone 16 Pro models will also be announced at the launch event. Apple is suspected to bring bigger screen sizes of iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max along with a new Capture Button. The smartphone will likely feature the A18 Pro chipset with improved NPU performance and AI processing capabilities. Additionally, the cameras may also get significant upgrades.  (unsplash)
Apple Watch Series 10
3/4 Apple Watch Series 10: This year Apple may bring new bigger sizes of the 10th-gen smartwatch. However, the watch’s case is expected to be slimmer than the predecessor. Rumours suggest that the upcoming watch may feature a new sensor for hypertension and sleep apnea tracking. It is also expected to come with some Apple Intelligence features with a new powerful chipset.  (Apple)
Apple Watch Series 10
4/4 Apple Watch Ultra 3: Leaks and information about the Apple Watch Ultra 3 are slim. However, in the last two years, the company has announced the watch alongside the launch of the new iPhone series. While no bigger upgrades are expected, the smartwatch may come with a faster chipset and some AI-powered features.  (AFP)
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple will unveil the Apple Watch Series 10 next week alongside the new iPhone 16 series. (Apple )

Apple Watch Series 10 will make its debut next week alongside the iPhone 16 series. Apple traditionally unveils new iPhone and Apple Watch models during its September event. However, this year's event marks the 10th anniversary of Apple's first smartwatch launch, and the company may introduce a major update to celebrate. Rumours suggest Apple might unveil an "Apple Watch X"  to mark the milestone. This new model is expected to bring several upgrades, including larger displays, a more powerful chip, and various enhancements.  Let's take a look at what to expect from the forthcoming Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 10: Larger Displays Across All Models

Upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 will feature larger displays. The smaller model will see an upsize from 41mm to 45mm, while the larger model will increase in size from 45mm to 49mm. This adjustment means the smaller model will now match last year's larger model, and the larger version will align with the size of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Thinner Design

Upgraded Watch models will also have a slimmer casing. While specific dimensions are not yet available, the reduction in thickness aims to balance the larger screens and prevent the device from becoming overly bulky.

Apple September Event 2024: Enhanced Processing Power

The Watch Series 10 is expected to come up with a new processor, most likely called the S10, with potential upgrades to the Neural Engine, paving the way for future AI capabilities. Apple has varied its processor upgrades over the years, but with the focus on AI, the Watch is expected to see more frequent power boosts.

Apple Watch Series 10: New Health Sensors

New health sensors are another anticipated feature. While Apple typically works on advancements in health technology, there is uncertainty about the inclusion of hypertension and sleep apnea detection in this release. The new watchOS 11 may bring a Vitals app for enhanced sleep data analysis, possibly indicating the addition of sleep apnea features.

Upgraded OLED Display

The Apple Watch Series 10 will also incorporate upgraded OLED display technology, specifically low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) technology. This enhancement aims to improve power efficiency, potentially increasing display quality, extending battery life, or allowing space for other design changes.

Apple Watch Series 10: Launch Timeline

The Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to be announced on September 9, coinciding with the iPhone launch. Pre-orders will likely start immediately after the announcement, with the official release scheduled for a week or two later.

First Published Date: 06 Sep, 14:05 IST
