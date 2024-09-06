Apple Watch Series 10 launching next week: What major upgrades, features you can expect

Apple Watch Series 10 will make its debut next week alongside the iPhone 16 series. Apple traditionally unveils new iPhone and Apple Watch models during its September event. However, this year's event marks the 10th anniversary of Apple's first smartwatch launch, and the company may introduce a major update to celebrate. Rumours suggest Apple might unveil an "Apple Watch X" to mark the milestone. This new model is expected to bring several upgrades, including larger displays, a more powerful chip, and various enhancements. Let's take a look at what to expect from the forthcoming Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 10: Larger Displays Across All Models

Upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 will feature larger displays. The smaller model will see an upsize from 41mm to 45mm, while the larger model will increase in size from 45mm to 49mm. This adjustment means the smaller model will now match last year's larger model, and the larger version will align with the size of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Thinner Design

Upgraded Watch models will also have a slimmer casing. While specific dimensions are not yet available, the reduction in thickness aims to balance the larger screens and prevent the device from becoming overly bulky.

Apple September Event 2024: Enhanced Processing Power

The Watch Series 10 is expected to come up with a new processor, most likely called the S10, with potential upgrades to the Neural Engine, paving the way for future AI capabilities. Apple has varied its processor upgrades over the years, but with the focus on AI, the Watch is expected to see more frequent power boosts.

Apple Watch Series 10: New Health Sensors

New health sensors are another anticipated feature. While Apple typically works on advancements in health technology, there is uncertainty about the inclusion of hypertension and sleep apnea detection in this release. The new watchOS 11 may bring a Vitals app for enhanced sleep data analysis, possibly indicating the addition of sleep apnea features.

Upgraded OLED Display

The Apple Watch Series 10 will also incorporate upgraded OLED display technology, specifically low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) technology. This enhancement aims to improve power efficiency, potentially increasing display quality, extending battery life, or allowing space for other design changes.

Apple Watch Series 10: Launch Timeline

The Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to be announced on September 9, coinciding with the iPhone launch. Pre-orders will likely start immediately after the announcement, with the official release scheduled for a week or two later.