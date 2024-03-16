 Best noise cancelling headphones: From Sennheiser to Bose, check top 5 picks | Wearables News
Best noise cancelling headphones: From Sennheiser to Bose, check top 5 picks

Best noise cancelling headphones: Check out the list of top 5 headphones with advanced ANC. The headphones are from brands such as Sennheiser, Bose, JBL, and more.

By: HT TECH
Mar 16 2024, 10:13 IST
Sennheiser HD 490 PRO studio headphones priced at Rs. 34,500 on launch
Sennheiser Accentum Plus Review
1/6 1. Sennheiser HD 490 PRO studio headphones has been launched today and the tool is tailored for professionals in music production, mixing, and mastering, offering precise sound reproduction and an expansive sound stage. 
2/6 2. With advanced features like ultralight voice coils and uncoloured frequency response, it ensures accurate audio representation across the spectrum, aiding in critical mixing decisions. 
3/6 3. Designed for comfort, the HD 490 PRO prioritizes ergonomic design, with lightweight materials and circumaural ear pads for extended wear. 
4/6 4. Users can choose between two sets of ear pads – velour for a warmer sound and fabric for a neutral response – catering to different mixing and production needs. 
5/6 5. The package includes a free license for dearVR MIX-SE plugin, enhancing the virtual mixing experience, along with thoughtful details like a reversible cable and braille markings for accessibility.
6/6 6. Price and Availability: Sennheiser HD 490 Pro will retail at INR 34,500, and the HD 490 Pro Plus will be priced at INR 41,300. However, customers can purchase the HD 490 Pro for INR 27,590 and the HD 490 Pro Plus for INR 32,990 exclusively on Amazon. 
Sennheiser Accentum Plus Review
Check out the list of best noise cancelling headphones below. ( HT Tech)

Best noise cancelling headphones: Do you know why many users pick headphones over earbuds? Because headphones provide a high-quality sound with greater noise cancellation. This enables listeners to enjoy their music, games or movies in any environment. Headphones have been part of wearable segment for decades, but now with advanced Bluetooth technology, they are often preferred even over earbuds. If you are someone who is looking for a headphone so you can separate yourself from the world and noise then we have got you covered. We have curated a list of 5 high-quality noise cancelling headphones from top brands such as Sennheiser, Bose, JBL, and more so you can pick the one which matches your requirements. Check out the list of headphones.

Product Ratings Price
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Designed in Germany with 50hr Battery, 10 Min Quick Charge = 5hr Playback, Hybrid ANC and 2Yr Warranty - Black 4.2/5 ₹ 12,990
JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, up to 50 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Dual Pairing, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) 3.8/5 ₹ 5,498
Bose Quietcomfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic Noise Cancelling - Triple Black 4.4/5 ₹ 19,900
Sony WH-CH720N, Wireless Over-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, up to 35 Hours Playtime, Multi-Point Connection, App Support, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) 4.3/5 ₹ 7,990
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless The Best Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, 8 Mics for Clear Calling, 40Hr Battery, 3 Min Quick Charge = 3 Hours Playback, Multi Point Connectivity, Built-in Alexa - Black 4.5/5 ₹ 26,990
Best noise cancelling headphones

  1. Sennheiser ACCENTUM:

The first best noise cancelling headphones on the list is the Sennheiser ACCENTUM. These are the newly launched headphones by the company which provide HD stereo sound and come with built-in 5 Band EQ and customizable sound modes so the users can customize their listening experience. If you're in a crowded location and want to enjoy your music then its Active Noise Cancellation blocks the surround sound. It also offers Transparency Mode for the road. It offers crystal clear communication with 2-mic beamforming technology. Lastly, the Sennheiser ACCENTUM offers a lasting 50-hour battery life.

Also read: 5 best bluetooth headphones

B0CGR586KV-1
Specifications
Connectivity Technology: Wireless
Battery life:  50 hours
Drivers: 37mm
ANC: Yes

2. JBL Tune 760NC:

The JBL Tune 760NC comes with 40mm drivers for an immersive sound experience. It comes with active noise cancellation technology which ensures that your listening experience is not hampered with outside noise. It makes sure that you don't get bored on your way, that's why it offers up to 35 hours with Active Noise Cancellation or up to 50 hours without Noise Cancellation for long hours of music and gaming sessions. It offers Google Fast Pair technology so you stay connected to your Android device without any interruptions. Additionally, the JBL Tune 760NC comes with fast charging technology which power-ups the device in just 2 hours.

B096FYLJ6M-2
Specifications
Connectivity Technology: Wireless
Battery life: 35 hours
Drivers: 40mm
ANC: Yes

 

3. Bose QuietComfort 45:

The Bose headphone comes with advanced acoustic technology for clear audio and it also offers volume-optimized Active EQ enabling users to optimize their listening experience. It offers two modes: Quiet and Aware Modes. The quiet mode is for noise cancelling and it blocks the external voice completely. The aware mode enables users to stay vigilant about their surroundings. The Bose QuietComfort 45 comes with plush synthetic leather and impact impact-resistant build. It claims to offer up to 24 hours of battery life from a single charge. Additionally, it comes with fast charging technology which provides 3 hours of uninterrupted usage in just 15 minutes.

Also read: Best boAt headphones on Amazon

B098FKXT8L-3
Specifications
Connectivity Technology: Wireless
Battery life: 24 hours
Drivers: 40mm
ANC: Yes

4. Sony WH-CH720N:

The third best noise cancelling headphones is in the list is the Sony WH-CH720N. The headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery life and come with quick charging support It gives up to 1 hour of playback time with just of 3-minutes of charging time. It comes with a Multi-Point Connection, enabling the user to connect the headphones with two Bluetooth devices. It is powered by a V1 Processor which offers advanced noise cancellation for an immersive listening experience. Additionally, it also comes with adjustable Ambient Sound mode and Adaptive Sound control to personalize your sound experience. Lastly, its Precise Voice Pickup technology produces crystal-clear and hands-free calling and voice assistant support.

B0BS1QCFHX-4
Specifications
Connectivity Technology: Wireless
Battery life:  50 hours
Drivers: 30 mm
ANC: Yes

5. Sony WH-1000XM5:

The last headphones take noise cancelling to the next level with its two processors controlling 8 microphones. Its Auto NC Optimizer automatically optimizes surround sound based on the environment. It comes with Voice Pickup Technology which uses four beamforming microphones and an AI-based noise reduction algorithm for advanced call quality. Its integrated Processor V1 provides an immersive sound experience. Lastly, the Sony WH-1000XM5 offers up to 40 hours of battery life and quick charging technology. It also comes with a touch control to pause play skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls.

B09XS7JWHH-5
Specifications
Connectivity Technology: Wireless
Battery life:  40 hours
Drivers: 30mm
ANC: Yes


 

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sennheiser ACCENTUMHD stereo sound5 Band EQbeamforming technology
JBL Tune 760NC50 hours of battery life Two device connectivityGoogle Fast Pair
Bose QuietComfort 45:Active EQimpact-resistant buildFast charging technology
Sony WH-1000XM3Multi-Point ConnectionV1 ProcessorVoice Pickup technology
Sony WH-1000XM5Auto NC OptimizerAI-based noise reductiontouch control

These are the five best noise cancelling headphones available in the market. Did you find something which came to your liking? Make sure to put your requirements first before making a decision.

