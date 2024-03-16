Best noise cancelling headphones: From Sennheiser to Bose, check top 5 picks

Best noise cancelling headphones: Do you know why many users pick headphones over earbuds? Because headphones provide a high-quality sound with greater noise cancellation. This enables listeners to enjoy their music, games or movies in any environment. Headphones have been part of wearable segment for decades, but now with advanced Bluetooth technology, they are often preferred even over earbuds. If you are someone who is looking for a headphone so you can separate yourself from the world and noise then we have got you covered. We have curated a list of 5 high-quality noise cancelling headphones from top brands such as Sennheiser, Bose, JBL, and more so you can pick the one which matches your requirements. Check out the list of headphones. Products included in this article 13% OFF Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Designed in Germany with 50hr Battery, 10 Min Quick Charge = 5hr Playback, Hybrid ANC and 2Yr Warranty - Black (202) 31% OFF JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, up to 50 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Dual Pairing, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) (48,499) 33% OFF Bose Quietcomfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic Noise Cancelling - Triple Black (24,059) 46% OFF Sony WH-CH720N, Wireless Over-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, up to 35 Hours Playtime, Multi-Point Connection, App Support, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) (4,434) 22% OFF Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless The Best Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, 8 Mics for Clear Calling, 40Hr Battery, 3 Min Quick Charge = 3 Hours Playback, Multi Point Connectivity, Built-in Alexa - Black (11,978)

Best noise cancelling headphones

Sennheiser ACCENTUM:

The first best noise cancelling headphones on the list is the Sennheiser ACCENTUM. These are the newly launched headphones by the company which provide HD stereo sound and come with built-in 5 Band EQ and customizable sound modes so the users can customize their listening experience. If you're in a crowded location and want to enjoy your music then its Active Noise Cancellation blocks the surround sound. It also offers Transparency Mode for the road. It offers crystal clear communication with 2-mic beamforming technology. Lastly, the Sennheiser ACCENTUM offers a lasting 50-hour battery life.

Specifications Connectivity Technology: Wireless Battery life: 50 hours Drivers: 37mm ANC: Yes

2. JBL Tune 760NC:

The JBL Tune 760NC comes with 40mm drivers for an immersive sound experience. It comes with active noise cancellation technology which ensures that your listening experience is not hampered with outside noise. It makes sure that you don't get bored on your way, that's why it offers up to 35 hours with Active Noise Cancellation or up to 50 hours without Noise Cancellation for long hours of music and gaming sessions. It offers Google Fast Pair technology so you stay connected to your Android device without any interruptions. Additionally, the JBL Tune 760NC comes with fast charging technology which power-ups the device in just 2 hours.

Specifications Connectivity Technology: Wireless Battery life: 35 hours Drivers: 40mm ANC: Yes

3. Bose QuietComfort 45:

The Bose headphone comes with advanced acoustic technology for clear audio and it also offers volume-optimized Active EQ enabling users to optimize their listening experience. It offers two modes: Quiet and Aware Modes. The quiet mode is for noise cancelling and it blocks the external voice completely. The aware mode enables users to stay vigilant about their surroundings. The Bose QuietComfort 45 comes with plush synthetic leather and impact impact-resistant build. It claims to offer up to 24 hours of battery life from a single charge. Additionally, it comes with fast charging technology which provides 3 hours of uninterrupted usage in just 15 minutes.

Specifications Connectivity Technology: Wireless Battery life: 24 hours Drivers: 40mm ANC: Yes

4. Sony WH-CH720N:

The third best noise cancelling headphones is in the list is the Sony WH-CH720N. The headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery life and come with quick charging support It gives up to 1 hour of playback time with just of 3-minutes of charging time. It comes with a Multi-Point Connection, enabling the user to connect the headphones with two Bluetooth devices. It is powered by a V1 Processor which offers advanced noise cancellation for an immersive listening experience. Additionally, it also comes with adjustable Ambient Sound mode and Adaptive Sound control to personalize your sound experience. Lastly, its Precise Voice Pickup technology produces crystal-clear and hands-free calling and voice assistant support.

Specifications Connectivity Technology: Wireless Battery life: 50 hours Drivers: 30 mm ANC: Yes

5. Sony WH-1000XM5:

The last headphones take noise cancelling to the next level with its two processors controlling 8 microphones. Its Auto NC Optimizer automatically optimizes surround sound based on the environment. It comes with Voice Pickup Technology which uses four beamforming microphones and an AI-based noise reduction algorithm for advanced call quality. Its integrated Processor V1 provides an immersive sound experience. Lastly, the Sony WH-1000XM5 offers up to 40 hours of battery life and quick charging technology. It also comes with a touch control to pause play skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls.

Specifications Connectivity Technology: Wireless Battery life: 40 hours Drivers: 30mm ANC: Yes



Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sennheiser ACCENTUM HD stereo sound 5 Band EQ beamforming technology JBL Tune 760NC 50 hours of battery life Two device connectivity Google Fast Pair Bose QuietComfort 45: Active EQ impact-resistant build Fast charging technology Sony WH-1000XM3 Multi-Point Connection V1 Processor Voice Pickup technology Sony WH-1000XM5 Auto NC Optimizer AI-based noise reduction touch control

These are the five best noise cancelling headphones available in the market. Did you find something which came to your liking? Make sure to put your requirements first before making a decision.

