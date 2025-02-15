Latest Tech News Wearables Wearables News Lava's Prowatch X with 1.43-Inch AMOLED display and IP68 rating launched in India - All details

Lava's Prowatch X with 1.43-Inch AMOLED display and IP68 rating launched in India - All details

Lava has launched the Prowatch X in India, featuring a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, GPS, health tracking features, and an IP68 rating for durability.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 15 2025, 13:47 IST
Lava Prowatch X
Lava Prowatch X is launched in India with AMOLED display, GPS, health tracking, and IP68 rating. (Lava)

Lava has launched the Prowatch X in India, a new smartwatch designed to cater to fitness and health-conscious users. The smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display housed in an aluminium alloy frame, ensuring a sturdy yet sleek build. It offers several health-tracking capabilities, including SpO2 monitoring and heart rate variability (HRV) tracking, aimed at users looking to keep tabs on their well-being.

For users keen on outdoor activities, the Prowatch X supports GPS functionality along with Bluetooth connectivity for seamless pairing with smartphones. The device is equipped with a 300mAh battery that Lava claims can last up to 10 days on a single charge. The smartwatch also boasts an IP68 rating, making it resistant to dust and water, allowing users to wear it during daily activities without worry.

Lava Prowatch X: Price and Availability in India

The Lava Prowatch X is priced at Rs. 4,499 and will be available for pre-order between February 15 and February 18. Customers can avail a Rs. 1,000 discount when purchasing using any bank debit or credit card. The smartwatch will officially go on sale via Flipkart starting February 21. It will be available in a Cosmic Grey color option and will come with various strap options, including metal, nylon, and silicone.

Lava Prowatch X: Specifications and Features

The Prowatch X boasts a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 466x466 pixel resolution, delivering crisp visuals. It features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for durability and provides a peak brightness of 500 nits, making it visible in various lighting conditions. The smartwatch is powered by a dual-core ATD3085C processor and is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

In terms of sensors, the Prowatch X comes equipped with the HX3960 PPG sensor for heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, along with a six-axis accelerometer, barometer, altimeter, and compass. The smartwatch also includes built-in GPS and Bluetooth 5.3, supporting features such as calling and quick responses.

The Prowatch X supports over 110 sports and workout modes, including six structured running courses. It includes intelligent exercise recognition, aerobic training effects, body energy monitoring, VO2 Max, HRV, post-workout recovery analysis, sleep tracking, and breathing exercises. These features ensure comprehensive fitness tracking for users of all activity levels.

The smartwatch's 300mAh battery is capable of lasting up to 10 days on a single charge, with the GPS feature providing up to 17 hours of use, and Bluetooth calling lasting up to 5 hours. Lava collaborated with Techarc to ensure the accuracy of the Prowatch X's health and fitness metrics.

Additional features include Air Quality Index (AQI) monitoring and both watch and smartphone tracking. Users can also choose from over 110 watch faces to personalize their experience. 

First Published Date: 15 Feb, 13:32 IST
