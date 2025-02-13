Noise Master buds tuned by Bose with 44-hour battery life launched in India: Check price, features and more

Noise has introduced the Master Buds, its latest true wireless earbuds, in the Indian market. These earbuds mark the company's first collaboration with Bose, bringing audio tuning by the renowned brand. The Master Buds offer 49dB Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) along with spatial audio, dual-device connectivity, and LHDC support. The earbuds also provide a total playback time of up to 44 hours.

Noise Master Buds: Price, Availability and Offers

Pre-bookings for the Noise Master Buds are now open in India. Interested buyers can reserve a unit through Amazon and the Noise India e-store at an initial booking price of Rs. 999. The earbuds are available at a launch price of Rs. 7,999 and will be available in Onyx, Silver, and Titanium colour options. Sales will begin on February 26 through Noise's official website, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. As a pre-booking offer, customers can apply a Rs. 2,000 discount coupon, reducing the final purchase price to Rs. 5,999.

Noise Master Buds: Specifications and Features

The Noise Master Buds feature an in-ear design with a vinyl disc-inspired aesthetic and interchangeable ear tips for a secure fit. Equipped with 12.4mm titanium drivers, the earbuds deliver sound tuned by Bose. They include ANC support of up to 49dB, helping users reduce ambient noise. A Transparency mode is also available, allowing users to stay aware of their surroundings when needed. The earbuds integrate a six-microphone system with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) to improve voice call clarity by minimising background noise.

The Master Buds support the LHDC 5.0 audio codec for high-resolution Bluetooth streaming. Additional features include dual connectivity, Google Fast Pair, Find My Device integration, spatial audio (without head tracking), and in-ear detection. Compatibility with the NoiseFit app allows users to access additional customisation options.

In terms of battery life, the Master Buds offer up to 44 hours of total playback time with ANC turned off, while enabling ANC reduces the battery life to 34 hours, including the charging case. A single charge provides 6 hours of playback without ANC and 4.5 hours with ANC. A 10-minute quick charge delivers up to 6 hours of listening time. The charging case includes a USB Type-C port and a 2 PM light bar to indicate charging status.