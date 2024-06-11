Noise Luna Ring now tracks stress in real time, offering users in depth health data- All details

Noise, a leading smart wearables and connected lifestyle brand based in India, has introduced a stress-tracking feature to its premium smart wearable, the Luna Ring. This addition aims to aid users in understanding and managing their stress levels more effectively, underlining the significance of stress management in overall well-being.

Advanced Stress Tracking Algorithms

The latest feature from Noise employs advanced algorithms and insights into the autonomic nervous system (ANS) to deliver real-time evaluations of stress levels and recovery processes. This results in practical insights for users, including the identification of low, medium, and high stress periods throughout the day, isolating stress experienced outside of sleep and workouts, and exploring potential stress triggers by analysing correlations between daily activities and physiological stress levels.

Educating Users on Stress Responses

This instant feedback educates users on their physiological stress responses, assisting them in pinpointing peak focus times for heightened productivity and moments indicating a need for relaxation. With features encompassing sleep tracking, readiness, activity levels, and now stress tracking, the Luna Ring offers a comprehensive perspective on health.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, stated, “At Noise, we are committed to meeting the evolving needs of modern consumers. Integrating a real-time stress-tracking feature into our Luna Ring marks a significant leap in wearable technology. By furnishing actionable insights into stress levels and triggers, we help users recognize that not all stress is negative. Our objective is to continually push the boundaries of what's achievable in connected lifestyle devices, enabling users to lead healthier, more balanced lives.”

The Luna Ring, designed to optimise daily performance, boasts features validated for accuracy by IIIT-Hyderabad and Olympic coaches. Its fighter jet-grade titanium body and ability to track over 70 body metrics make it a valuable asset for health and fitness enthusiasts.

In addition to stress tracking, the Luna Ring offers functionalities such as activity and readiness tracking, sleep quality monitoring, and more. Recently, Noise integrated AI into the Luna Ring to further personalise health insights and acquired the AI-powered women's wellness platform SocialBoat to enhance health and fitness metrics.

Luna Ring: Availability

Available in seven sizes and five colours – Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, Lunar Black, and Midnight Black – the Luna Ring is purchasable from gonoise.com and select retail outlets.