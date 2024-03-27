 Revolutionize your audio experience with new boAt airdopes supreme TWS earbuds | Wearables News
Home Wearables News Revolutionize your audio experience with new boAt airdopes supreme TWS earbuds

Revolutionize your audio experience with new boAt airdopes supreme TWS earbuds

Elevate your audio experience with the boAt Airdopes Supreme TWS Earbuds, featuring premium sound quality, advanced noise cancellation, and seamless connectivity at an unbeatable price.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 27 2024, 12:59 IST
Icon
Enhance your Holi celebrations with JBL speakers and PartyBoxes - CLIP 4 Eco to Go 3 Eco, check specs and features
boAt Airdopes Supreme
1/5 1. JBL CLIP 4 Eco: This compact speaker delivers rich sound and powerful bass, perfect for outdoor Holi celebrations. With its colorful design and integrated carabiner, it's easy to take anywhere. Plus, its waterproof and dustproof features make it durable for outdoor use. Available in Pink, Blue, and Teal colors, priced at 5,999.  (JBL)
image caption
2/5 2. JBL Go 3 Eco: Featuring an eco-friendly design made from recycled materials, the JBL Go 3 Eco is both stylish and sustainable. Despite its small size, it offers impressive audio quality and is waterproof and dustproof, making it ideal for on-the-go use during Holi festivities. Available in Black, Blue, Grey, Teal, and White, priced at 4,499.  (JBL)
image caption
3/5 3. PartyBox Club 120: This speaker is designed to create an energetic party atmosphere with its powerful sound and dynamic light show. With up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, plus quick charging options, the party can go on all day and night. Its portable design and wireless connectivity make it easy to set up anywhere. Priced at 39,999, it includes various accessories for convenience.  (JBL)
image caption
4/5 4. PartyBox Stage 320: Offering powerful sound with deep bass and crystal-clear highs, the PartyBox Stage 320 is perfect for large gatherings and events. With up to 18 hours of playtime and a replaceable battery, it ensures the party lasts long. Designed for easy transportation with telescopic handle and wheels, it also features mic and guitar inputs for live performances. Priced at 54,999, it comes with interactive party effects and customization options via the JBL PartyBox app.  (JBL)
image caption
5/5 5. Overall Benefits: Both portable speakers and PartyBoxes from JBL offer a range of features suitable for different Holi celebrations. From compact designs for on-the-go use to powerful sound systems for larger gatherings, these products cater to various needs. Additionally, with their durable and waterproof features, they are suitable for outdoor festivities, ensuring a memorable Holi experience for all.  (JBL)
boAt Airdopes Supreme
icon View all Images
The boAt Airdopes Supreme earbuds are priced at Rs. 1299 in India. Check other details. (boAt)

Boat, India's leading audio and wearables brand, is set to shake up the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) market with its latest offering, the boAt Airdopes Supreme. These earbuds promise to redefine the audio experience for users, delivering premium features at an affordable price point.

Also Read: Top Bluetooth neckband headphones

boAt Airdopes Supreme: Details

The boAt Airdopes Supreme combines comfort, style, and functionality, boasting a sleek and ergonomic design crafted with premium materials. Equipped with Ultra-Hearing dual drivers and certified sound technology, these earbuds ensure exceptional clarity for both music and calls. With quad microphones featuring improved noise cancellation, users can expect crystal-clear audio even in noisy environments.

A standout feature of the Airdopes Supreme is its 4-Mic AI-ENx technology, designed to provide noise-free calls with exceptional clarity. This technology effectively eliminates background distractions, ensuring that users can communicate clearly wherever they are. Additionally, Seamless Multipoint Connectivity allows for effortless switching between devices, enhancing user convenience.

Also Read: 5 best headphones that will enhance your listening experience

The Airdopes Supreme also offers In-Ear Detection for automatic music playback and call acceptance, as well as Cinematic Spatial Audio for an immersive listening experience. Fast Pair technology ensures quick and easy connectivity, while IWP technology allows for seamless transition in and out of sound.

For gaming enthusiasts, the Airdopes Supreme features BEAST Mode, delivering lag-free gaming with low latency and captivating sound. With a playback time of up to 50 hours and ASAP™ Charge technology, users can enjoy uninterrupted entertainment, even on the go. IPX4 splash and sweat resistance, along with integrated safety features, make these earbuds suitable for active lifestyles.

The boAt Hearables app provides users with advanced audio control and customization options, further enhancing the overall listening experience. Priced at an exclusive launch price of only INR 1,299, the boAt Airdopes Supreme TWS Earbuds offer incredible value for money. Available for purchase from Flipkart.com, boAt-lifestyle.com, and select retailers, these earbuds are sure to appeal to a wide range of users seeking premium audio quality at an aff

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Mar, 12:59 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
Siri
Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks frenzy online! Fans excited despite valid scepticism
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
Activision launches Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android globally
Rockstar offers
Rockstar Games's GTA Online survey offers players lucrative in-game rewards for valuable feedback
Pokemon
Pokemon fan forum Relic Castle vanishes abruptly due to DMCA notice, community left in disarray

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a
    Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
    Siri

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets