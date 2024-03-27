Revolutionize your audio experience with new boAt airdopes supreme TWS earbuds

Boat, India's leading audio and wearables brand, is set to shake up the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) market with its latest offering, the boAt Airdopes Supreme. These earbuds promise to redefine the audio experience for users, delivering premium features at an affordable price point.

boAt Airdopes Supreme: Details

The boAt Airdopes Supreme combines comfort, style, and functionality, boasting a sleek and ergonomic design crafted with premium materials. Equipped with Ultra-Hearing dual drivers and certified sound technology, these earbuds ensure exceptional clarity for both music and calls. With quad microphones featuring improved noise cancellation, users can expect crystal-clear audio even in noisy environments.

A standout feature of the Airdopes Supreme is its 4-Mic AI-ENx technology, designed to provide noise-free calls with exceptional clarity. This technology effectively eliminates background distractions, ensuring that users can communicate clearly wherever they are. Additionally, Seamless Multipoint Connectivity allows for effortless switching between devices, enhancing user convenience.

The Airdopes Supreme also offers In-Ear Detection for automatic music playback and call acceptance, as well as Cinematic Spatial Audio for an immersive listening experience. Fast Pair technology ensures quick and easy connectivity, while IWP technology allows for seamless transition in and out of sound.

For gaming enthusiasts, the Airdopes Supreme features BEAST Mode, delivering lag-free gaming with low latency and captivating sound. With a playback time of up to 50 hours and ASAP™ Charge technology, users can enjoy uninterrupted entertainment, even on the go. IPX4 splash and sweat resistance, along with integrated safety features, make these earbuds suitable for active lifestyles.

The boAt Hearables app provides users with advanced audio control and customization options, further enhancing the overall listening experience. Priced at an exclusive launch price of only INR 1,299, the boAt Airdopes Supreme TWS Earbuds offer incredible value for money. Available for purchase from Flipkart.com, boAt-lifestyle.com, and select retailers, these earbuds are sure to appeal to a wide range of users seeking premium audio quality at an aff

