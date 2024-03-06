 Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones with ANC launched in India! Check features, price and more | Tech News
Home Tech News Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones with ANC launched in India! Check features, price and more

Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones with ANC launched in India! Check features, price and more

Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones have been launched in India, expanding its premium Accentum portfolio with features such as Active Noise Cancellation. Know details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 06 2024, 17:30 IST
Sennheiser, renowned for its premium audio solutions, has once again raised the bar with the introduction of the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless headphones in India. Expanding its Accentum portfolio, the Accentum Wireless headphones promise to deliver exceptional sound quality and unparalleled battery life, catering to the needs of discerning consumers. Know all about the new Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones.

Vijay Sharma, General Manager of Sennheiser's Consumer Business in India, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, "The Accentum series embodies our commitment to making Sennheiser's premium audio quality accessible at an incredible value. Following the success of the Accentum Plus headphones, we are thrilled to introduce the Accentum Wireless headphones to our Indian audience. With its groundbreaking features and world-class sound, we are confident that it will set new benchmarks in the industry."

Immersive Sound Experience:

The Accentum Wireless headphones boast larger-than-life Sennheiser acoustics and Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling technology, providing users with an unparalleled audio experience. With 37mm dynamic transducers tuned for outstanding bass performance and striking clarity, these headphones deliver a truly immersive sound experience that exceeds expectations.

Wireless Freedom and Connectivity:

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 and multipoint connectivity, the Accentum Wireless headphones offer users more control over their audio experience. Supporting aptX HD codec for exceptional sound quality, these headphones ensure robust wireless stability and punchy output comparable to wired headphones. With AAC and SBC codecs onboard, users can enjoy seamless connectivity across a wide range of Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Long-lasting Battery Life:

One of the standout features of the Accentum Wireless headphones is their impressive battery life, offering up to 50 hours of playback on a single charge. Moreover, with quick charge capabilities, users can enjoy an additional 5 hours of listening with just 10 minutes of charging. The headphones can also be used in wired mode using the included USB-C charging cable, providing added versatility and convenience.

Smart Control and Comfort:

Designed for convenience, the Accentum Wireless headphones feature a simplified 4-button layout and an optional companion smartphone app for intuitive control. The Smart Control App allows users to manage Bluetooth connections, experiment with the 5-band EQ, and store user presets, enhancing the overall headphone experience. Additionally, the headphones are designed for long-term comfort, with earcup and headband padding that conforms effortlessly to the wearer's shape.

Price and Availability:

The Accentum Wireless headphones will be available for pre-order at a special price of Rs. 11,990 in black and white color variants from March 6th to March 11th, 2024. Customers can pre-order the headphones on the brand's website and Amazon. The headphones come with a 2-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind for consumers.

First Published Date: 06 Mar, 17:30 IST
