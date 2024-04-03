 Unix Breeze, Hydra smartwatches launched in India with BT calling and Hindi support | Wearables News
Discover the latest in wearable technology with Unix's new Breeze and Hydra smartwatches, promising advanced features including Bluetooth calling, Hindi language support, and a range of health tracking options.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 03 2024, 17:33 IST
Unix, a rapidly expanding brand in the mobile accessories and consumer electronics sector, has unveiled its latest offerings: the "Made in India" smartwatches – Breeze and Hydra. These smartwatches, designed to cater to the evolving needs of consumers, come packed with advanced features including BT Calling and Hindi language support, among others.

Unix Breeze, Hydra smartwatches launched

Available in Silver, Black, and Rose Gold variants, both the Breeze and Hydra models offer users a choice, with the Hydra model also featuring an additional Black variant and coming with a complimentary metal strap. A 12-month warranty backs these smartwatches and are easily accessible for purchase through leading retail outlets and online platforms like Flipkart and the company's website.

Priced competitively at Rs. 1799 and Rs. 1999 respectively, the Unix Breeze and Hydra smartwatches boast vibrant IPS displays measuring 1.8 inches and 2.1 inches, with resolutions of 240*286 and 320*285 respectively. Their sleek design seamlessly integrates style with functionality, promising users an unparalleled experience. The intuitive full touchscreen interface ensures effortless interaction and navigation, complemented by a vast selection of over 500 watch faces for personalization.

In addition to their aesthetic appeal, these smartwatches offer a suite of health and fitness features, including real-time heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, blood pressure monitoring, and sleep analysis. Users stay connected with smart notifications for calls, messages, and app alerts, while also enjoying voice assistance, weather forecasts, camera control, music playback control, stopwatch, alarm, and phone and watch locating features.

Facilitating communication, the smartwatches support Bluetooth calling through built-in microphones and a quick dial pad, alongside music playback via Bluetooth through a built-in speaker. With IP67 dust and water resistance, they ensure durability and reliability for daily wear. Furthermore, boasting an impressive battery life of up to 5 to 6 days, users can enjoy uninterrupted usage without frequent recharging.

First Published Date: 03 Apr, 17:33 IST
