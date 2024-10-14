Ultrahuman Ring Air review: Sleek device for uninterrupted health tracking

Ultrahuman Ring Air Review:Smart rings have emerged as a popular alternative to fitness trackers, offering a more discreet and comfortable way to monitor health metrics. Unlike bulkier smartwatches, these rings seamlessly blend into daily life while quietly tracking vital stats like heart rate, steps, and sleep patterns. Their slim design and multi-day battery life make them an attractive option for those seeking simplicity without sacrificing accuracy.

I recently had the opportunity to try out the Ultrahuman Ring Air. This sleek wearable promises to deliver detailed insights into your health, from heart rate and sleep tracking to body temperature monitoring. In this review, I'll share my experience with its performance, comfort, and practicality in everyday use. Does it live up to the hype? Let's take a closer look at whether the Ultrahuman Ring Air is worth considering.

Ultrahuman Ring Air: Fit, Design and Features

When exploring the world of smart rings, the Ultrahuman Ring Air stands out with its unique features and thoughtful design. The journey begins with a sizing kit that includes a variety of sample sizes, allowing you to find the perfect fit. For comfort, I recommend opting for a size up, but ensure the ring remains snug enough during activities like hand washing or applying skincare products. The Ultrahuman Ring Air is available in multiple colours, including titanium, black, grey, gold, and silver, providing plenty of options to match your personal style.

After determining my size, I eagerly awaited my Ultrahuman Ring Air, which arrived within a week. I got the Raw Titanium one for the review, and I was impressed by its premium look. It's the kind of ring that sparks curiosity; however, most of my friends didn't realise it was a smart device until I mentioned it. Weighing in at just 2.4 grams, this ring is remarkably lightweight and measures 2.4 mm in thickness. The exterior features a titanium design enhanced with Tungsten Carbide Carbon coating for durability, while the inside incorporates medical-grade hypoallergenic epoxy resin to ensure skin safety.

The Ultrahuman Ring Air is equipped with several sensors, including a temperature sensor, a six-axis motion sensor, heart rate monitoring, and an oxygen saturation sensor. However, it lacks physical buttons, notifications, or media controls, focusing instead on its primary function as a passive wearable. The PPG optical sensor efficiently measures heart rate and blood oxygen saturation, while the six-axis motion sensor and skin temperature sensor add to its health-monitoring capabilities. As a passive device, it collects data and relies on the Ultrahuman app to deliver insights directly to your smartphone.

Ultrahuman Ring Air Review: A Closer Look at Its Features and Performance

I've been using the Ultrahuman Ring Air for about a month now, and I must say, it's an intriguing piece of technology. The ring connects seamlessly to your phone via Bluetooth 5 LE, syncing your health and activity data with the Ultrahuman app, which is available on both Android and iOS. Unlike some companion apps, this one requires you to regularly check it for data, as it acts as a passive health tracker. It's worth noting that the app demands a constant internet connection, which can be a bit inconvenient. Pairing the Ring Air with my Vivo V40 Pro and the free Ultrahuman app was smooth. I faced no productivity or connectivity issues, which is a definite plus.

Health Tracking Capabilities

The Ring Air covers all essential biomarkers, offering insights similar to those you'd find on a smartwatch. It measures heart rate and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) using an infrared PPG sensor. Additionally, it tracks heart rate variability (HRV), which is crucial for monitoring recovery and sleep stages. The device also features a medical-grade skin temperature sensor and a six-axis motion sensor, providing a comprehensive view of your health metrics, making it a robust companion for health monitoring. Beyond health tracking, the Ring Air counts steps and supports 22 workout modes, including popular activities like running, cycling, and strength training, which might attract fitness enthusiasts like me.

I appreciate a well-designed app, and the Ultrahuman app doesn't disappoint. Its modern and sleek visuals make viewing stats enjoyable. Although some graph displays could use improvement, Ultrahuman continually works on enhancing the user experience. For anyone checking their stats daily, the app serves its purpose perfectly.

Performance During Day-to Day Activities

I tested the Ring Air while hiking, running, and cycling, and the insights it provided were impressively accurate, matching what I typically see with my Samsung Galaxy smartwatch.

You can easily access summarised scores for movement, stress, and sleep via the app. The stress rhythm feature stands out, allowing me to see how stress correlates with my circadian rhythm. This insight helps identify daily stress peaks and valleys. However, I did notice some discrepancies in stress level readings that didn't always align with how I felt at the moment. I plan to discuss these observations with a medical expert and will update this review accordingly. On a positive note, the step-counting feature impressed me, accurately tracking every step and making it easy to share my progress with others.

Moreover, the Ultrahuman app also provides added functionality through PowerPlugs, which are extensions for monitoring AFib detection, cardio adaptability, vitamin D levels, screen time, circadian alignment, caffeine intake, etc. Most PowerPlugs are free, though some come with a monthly subscription.

Battery Life and Charging Experience

The Ring Air features a rechargeable 24 mAh battery, with Ultrahuman advertising up to six days of use on a full charge. Personally, I typically achieve around four to five days. The ring charges fully in about two hours, though I prefer charging it in shorter increments throughout the day or at night while working at my desk.

Included with the ring is a Ring Air Charger deck, which connects via a Type-C cable. While I appreciate the charger's aesthetic, I wish it came as a portable case, allowing me to charge the ring on the go.

Additionally, one concern I noted was that the ring tends to heat up slightly during charging, making it warm to the touch when worn afterward. While it's not excessively hot, the temperature difference is noticeable, and I hope Ultrahuman addresses this in future updates.

Verdict

As I reflect on my experience, I appreciate the Ring Air's functionality. It's not just about wearing a stylish accessory; it's about having a sophisticated health-tracking tool at my fingertips. As I like to say, “It's not just a ring; it's a commitment to health.”

The Ultrahuman Ring Air offers a solid blend of health tracking and app functionality, making it a useful companion for anyone looking to monitor their well-being. Despite some minor drawbacks, it stands out as an innovative wearable that can enhance your health insights and activity tracking experience.