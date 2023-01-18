 Xolo Zx 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    XOLO ZX 128GB

    XOLO ZX 128GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3260 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO ZX 128GB from HT Tech. Buy XOLO ZX 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    128 GB
    6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 5 MP
    16 MP
    3260 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Xolo Zx 128gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 3260 mAh
    • Up to 21.5 Hours(4G) / Up to 21.1 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 21.5 Hours(4G) / Up to 21.1 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 338 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 338 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • F2.0
    • ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 157.8 mm
    • 75.1 mm
    • Electric Blue, Midnight Blue
    • 160 grams
    • 7.7 mm
    Display
    • 19:9
    • 81.08 %
    • 270 ppi
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with notch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    General
    • April 25, 2019 (Official)
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • ZX 128GB
    • Yes
    • XOLO
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.1
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 GB
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 115 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Xolo Zx 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Zx 128Gb in India?

    Xolo Zx 128Gb price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3260 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Zx 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Zx 128Gb?

    How long does the Xolo Zx 128Gb last?

    What is the Xolo Zx 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Zx 128Gb Waterproof?

    Xolo Zx 128gb