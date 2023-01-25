 Yu Yutopia Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Yu Phones Yu Yutopia

    Yu Yutopia

    Yu Yutopia is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 21 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Yu Yutopia from HT Tech. Buy Yu Yutopia now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Yu Yutopia Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 21 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • BSI Sensor
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1.4µm pixel size)
    • Yes
    • 5288 x 3968 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 147 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 7.2 mm
    • 73 mm
    • 159 grams
    • Grey
    Display
    • 565 ppi
    • 1440 x 2560 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 69.3 %
    General
    • December 26, 2015 (Official)
    • Yu
    • Yutopia
    • Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.1
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 MSM8994
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • Adreno 430
    Smart TV Features
    • 21 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Yu Yutopia FAQs

    What is the price of the Yu Yutopia in India?

    Yu Yutopia price in India at 5,590 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (21 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 MSM8994; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Yu Yutopia?

    How many colors are available in Yu Yutopia?

    What is the Yu Yutopia Battery Capacity?

    Is Yu Yutopia Waterproof?

    View More

    Yu Yutopia