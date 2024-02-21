 Zen Admire Neo - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Zen Admire Neo

Zen Admire Neo is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,399 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zen Admire Neo from HT Tech. Buy Zen Admire Neo now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 21 February 2024
Key Specs
₹4,399
8 GB
4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
5 MP
2 MP
2000 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
512 MB
Zen Admire Neo Price in India

The starting price for the Zen Admire Neo in India is Rs. 4,399.  This is the Zen Admire Neo base model with 512 MB Below RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold and Grey.

Zen Admire Neo

(512 MB Below RAM,8 GB Storage) - Gold, Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Zen Admire Neo Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • Front Camera

    2 MP

  • Display

    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)

  • Battery

    2000 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    5 MP

Battery

  • TalkTime

    Up to 4 Hours(4G) / Up to 8 Hours(2G)

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    2000 mAh

  • Standby time

    Up to 200 Hours(2G)

Camera

  • OIS

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

Design

  • Height

    133.5 mm

  • Colours

    Gold, Grey

  • Thickness

    9.8 mm

  • Width

    67 mm

Display

  • Screen Size

    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    218 ppi

  • Screen Protection

    No

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    62.27 %

General

  • Operating System

    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)

  • Launch Date

    June 15, 2017 (Official)

  • Brand

    Zen

Multimedia

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

Network & Connectivity

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Performance

  • CPU

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7

  • Architecture

    32 bit

  • RAM

    512 MB Below

Sensors

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

Storage

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes
Zen Admire Neo FAQs

How many megapixels Camera is in Zen Admire Neo?

Zen Admire Neo Front camera has 2 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 5 MP megapixels.

What is the Zen Admire Neo Battery Capacity?

Zen Admire Neo has a 2000 mAh battery.

Is Zen Admire Neo Waterproof?

Zen Admire Neo comes with waterproof.

