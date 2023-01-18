 Zen Cinemax Infinity Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Zen Cinemax Infinity

    Zen Cinemax Infinity is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,111 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zen Cinemax Infinity from HT Tech. Buy Zen Cinemax Infinity now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,111
    8 GB
    5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    5 MP
    5 MP
    2800 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Zen Cinemax Infinity Price in India

    Zen Cinemax Infinity price in India starts at Rs.6,111. The lowest price of Zen Cinemax Infinity is Rs.13,000 on amazon.in.

    Zen Cinemax Infinity Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2800 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 2800 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Gold, Rose Gold
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • Yes
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 295 ppi
    • 18:9
    General
    • July 23, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Zen
    • Cinemax Infinity
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    • 8 GB
    Zen Cinemax Infinity FAQs

    How many megapixels Camera is in Zen Cinemax Infinity?

    Zen Cinemax Infinity Front camera has 5 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 5 MP megapixels.

    What is the Zen Cinemax Infinity Battery Capacity?

    Is Zen Cinemax Infinity Waterproof?

