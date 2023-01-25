 Zen Z28 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Zen Z28

    Zen Z28 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,399 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zen Z28 from HT Tech. Buy Zen Z28 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,399
    32 MB
    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    1.3 MP
    0.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    Add to compare
    ₹ 1,649
    Zen Z28 Price in India

    Zen Z28 price in India starts at Rs.1,399. The lowest price of Zen Z28 is Rs.1,649 on amazon.in.

    Zen Z28 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1800 mAh
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    • 1.3 MP
    Battery
    • 1800 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP Front Camera
    • Single
    • 1280 x 1024 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Rose Gold
    Display
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    • 143 ppi
    • TFT
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Zen
    • Z28
    • January 17, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording, Mobile Tracker
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    Performance
    • 32 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 1.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Timer, Calendar, Alarm
    Storage
    • 32 MB
    • Yes, Up to 16 GB
    Zen Z28