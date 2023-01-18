Apple Iphone 13 Pro Max 1tb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB is a iOS v15 phone, available price is Rs 179,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard) Processor, 4352 mAh Battery and 1 TB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB now with free delivery.