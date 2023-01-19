 Apple Iphone Se 2022 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Apple iPhone SE 2022 128GB

    Apple iPhone SE 2022 128GB is a iOS v15 phone, available price is Rs 48,900 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard) Processor, 2018 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone SE 2022 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone SE 2022 128GB now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹48,900
    128 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard)
    12 MP
    7 MP
    2018 mAh
    iOS v15
    Apple iPhone SE 2022 128GB Price in India

    Apple iPhone SE 2022 128GB price in India starts at Rs.48,900. The lowest price of Apple iPhone SE 2022 128GB is Rs.55,900 on amazon.in.

    Apple Iphone Se 2022 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 12 MP
    • 2018 mAh
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 7 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • 2018 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Fast, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Single
    • Yes
    • 7 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • 5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.8
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Yes, Retina Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    Design
    • 144 grams
    • 67.3 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP67
    • 7.3 mm
    • Midnight, Starlight, Product Red
    • 138.4 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    Display
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 16:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 625 nits
    • IPS LCD
    • 326 ppi
    • 65.23 %
    • 750 x 1334 pixels
    • Yes
    General
    • iOS v15
    • Yes
    • March 11, 2022 (Official)
    • iPhone SE 2022 128GB
    • Apple
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
    • No
    • Lightning
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n, MIMO
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N71 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1500(band 11) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Apple A15 Bionic
    • LPDDR4X
    • Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard)
    • Apple GPU (four-core graphics)
    • 5 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 9.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • NVMe
    • 128 GB
    Apple Iphone Se 2022 128gb