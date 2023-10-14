 Asus Padfone Mini Pf400cg Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Asus PadFone Mini PF400CG

Asus PadFone Mini PF400CG is a Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 14,390 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Intel Atom Z2560 Processor , 1200 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus PadFone Mini PF400CG from HT Tech. Buy Asus PadFone Mini PF400CG now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹14,390
8 GB
4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
Intel Atom Z2560
8 MP
2 MP
1200 mAh
Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)
1 GB
Out of Stock

Asus PadFone Mini PF400CG Price in India

The starting price for the Asus PadFone Mini PF400CG in India is Rs. 14,390.

The starting price for the Asus PadFone Mini PF400CG in India is Rs. 14,390.  This is the Asus PadFone Mini PF400CG base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue, Red, White and Yellow.

Asus PadFone Mini PF400CG

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Red, White, Yellow
amazon
Out of Stock

Asus Padfone Mini Pf400cg Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1200 mAh
  • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
  • 8 MP
  • 2 MP
  • Intel Atom Z2560
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • 1200 mAh
  • No
  • No
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • Digital Zoom Face detection
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
Design
  • 61.4 mm
  • 116 grams
  • 11.2 mm Below
  • Black, Blue, Red, White, Yellow
  • 124.4 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
  • 233 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 59.62 %
General
  • Asus
  • Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)
  • Zen UI
  • November 30, 2014 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Wi-Fi Direct
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.0
  • SIM1: Micro
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
Performance
  • 1 GB
  • Dual core, 1.6 GHz, Intel Atom
  • PowerVR SGX 544MP2
  • Intel Atom Z2560
Sensors
  • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • No
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 64 GB
  • Yes
  • 8 GB
Mobiles By Brand

