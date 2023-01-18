Asus Rog Phone 2 512gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Asus ROG Phone 2 512GB Asus ROG Phone 2's 512GB variant was released in 2019. It comes with an immersive display, edgy design, a massive battery, and a powerful processor. The smartphone is 9.48mm thick and weighs 240g. It is powered by Android 9 and comes in Black colour variant. Price Asus ROG Phone 2's 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage variant was priced at Rs 59,999 at its release. Storage ASUS ROG Phone 2 has 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 supported internal storage. Display The AMOLED full-HD plus display on the Asus ROG Phone 2 512GB measures 6.59 inches (16.74 cm) and boasts a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Furthermore, it boasts a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports 10-bit HDR and claims to be colour correct, with a Delta E average of less than one. The maximum brightness is 600 nits, and the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Processor The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Octa core processor(2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) and Adreno 640 GPU power the Asus ROG Phone 2. Camera The main camera of the Asus ROG Phone 2 is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and PDAF. The second camera has a 13-megapixel sensor and a wide-angle lens. A 24-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture is also included. Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face identification, and Touch to Focus are amongst the features of the back camera system. Battery The Asus ROG Phone 2 has a 6000 mAh battery and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0/3.0 and USB Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging standards. Top rivals Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, OnePlus 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10+ are amongst its top competitors in this price segment. Other features Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO, Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.0, 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, and 2G are amongst the several connectivity choices available on the Asus ROG Phone 2 512GB. The device also has different sensors such as a light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope. Reference- https://rog.asus.com/in/phones/rog-phone-ii-model/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/asus-rog-phone-2-review-pubg-gaming-performance-battery-life-cameras-india-price-2111402?_gl=1*a9zoso*_ga*OTZPZ1JuZGtPU1Naa21GaUcxVjlocHo3UG1GSlVaN2d4eHdkSFI1THZ5ZUF6RFI0elZvQ1gzSDNVamtkdG9fSw