 Asus Rog Phone 2 512gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Asus Phones Asus ROG Phone 2 512GB

    Asus ROG Phone 2 512GB

    Asus ROG Phone 2 512GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 62,999 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 512 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Phone 2 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Phone 2 512GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34187/heroimage/136003-v3-asus-rog-phone-2-512gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34187/images/Design/136003-v3-asus-rog-phone-2-512gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34187/images/Design/136003-v3-asus-rog-phone-2-512gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34187/images/Design/136003-v3-asus-rog-phone-2-512gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34187/images/Design/136003-v3-asus-rog-phone-2-512gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Asus Rog Phone 2 512gb Summary

    Asus ROG Phone 2 512GB Asus ROG Phone 2's 512GB variant was released in 2019. It comes with an immersive display, edgy design, a massive battery, and a powerful processor. The smartphone is 9.48mm thick and weighs 240g. It is powered by Android 9 and comes in Black colour variant. Price Asus ROG Phone 2's 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage variant was priced at Rs 59,999 at its release. Storage ASUS ROG Phone 2 has 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 supported internal storage. Display The AMOLED full-HD plus display on the Asus ROG Phone 2 512GB measures 6.59 inches (16.74 cm) and boasts a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Furthermore, it boasts a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports 10-bit HDR and claims to be colour correct, with a Delta E average of less than one. The maximum brightness is 600 nits, and the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Processor The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Octa core processor(2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) and Adreno 640 GPU power the Asus ROG Phone 2. Camera The main camera of the Asus ROG Phone 2 is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and PDAF. The second camera has a 13-megapixel sensor and a wide-angle lens. A 24-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture is also included. Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face identification, and Touch to Focus are amongst the features of the back camera system. Battery The Asus ROG Phone 2 has a 6000 mAh battery and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0/3.0 and USB Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging standards. Top rivals Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, OnePlus 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10+ are amongst its top competitors in this price segment. Other features Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO, Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.0, 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, and 2G are amongst the several connectivity choices available on the Asus ROG Phone 2 512GB. The device also has different sensors such as a light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope. Reference- https://rog.asus.com/in/phones/rog-phone-ii-model/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/asus-rog-phone-2-review-pubg-gaming-performance-battery-life-cameras-india-price-2111402?_gl=1*a9zoso*_ga*OTZPZ1JuZGtPU1Naa21GaUcxVjlocHo3UG1GSlVaN2d4eHdkSFI1THZ5ZUF6RFI0elZvQ1gzSDNVamtkdG9fSw

    Asus Rog Phone 2 512gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 52 Hours(3G)
    • 6000 mAh
    • 02h 02m 30s
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Hyper
    • Up to 720 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • Up to 720 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 52 Hours(3G)
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • 24 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.79
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    Design
    • Black
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 9.4 mm
    • 170.9 mm
    • 77.6 mm
    • 240 grams
    Display
    • 19.5:9
    • 120 Hz
    • 391 ppi
    • AMOLED
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 80.21 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v6,
    General
    • ROG Phone 2 512GB
    • Asus
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • October 8, 2019 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • DTS Sound
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 13.0 s
    • Adreno 640
    • Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    • 12 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP + 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 3.0
    • No
    Asus Rog Phone 2 512gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Asus Rog Phone 2 512Gb in India?

    Asus Rog Phone 2 512Gb price in India at 62,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 13 MP), Front Camera (24 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus; RAM: 12 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Rog Phone 2 512Gb?

    How many colors are available in Asus Rog Phone 2 512Gb?

    How long does the Asus Rog Phone 2 512Gb last?

    What is the Asus Rog Phone 2 512Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Asus Rog Phone 2 512Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Asus Rog Phone 2 512gb