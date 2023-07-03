Asus Zenfone Max M2 Price in India (03 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Asus Zenfone Max M2 Asus Zenfone Max M2 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone Max M2 from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone Max M2 now with free delivery.