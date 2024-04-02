 Blackzone Bz Fold - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
BlackZoneBZFold_Display_2.4inches(6.1cm)
BlackZoneBZFold_RAM_64MB
Release date : 02 Apr 2024

BlackZone BZ Fold

BlackZone BZ Fold is a phone, available price is Rs 3,299 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 64 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on BlackZone BZ Fold from HT Tech. Buy BlackZone BZ Fold now with free delivery.
Black
64 MB
Key Specs

RAM

64 MB

Display

2.4 inches

Battery

2000 mAh

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

BlackZone BZ Fold Price in India

The starting price for the BlackZone BZ Fold in India is Rs. 3,299.  This is the BlackZone BZ Fold base model with 64 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

BlackZone BZ Fold

Black, 64 MB RAM, 64 MB Storage
Out of Stock

Blackzone Mobiles

Blackzone Bz Fold Full Specifications

  • Display

    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)

  • Rear Camera

    0.3 MP

  • Battery

    2000 mAh

  • RAM

    64 MB

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Capacity

    2000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    640 x 480 Pixels

  • Colours

    Black

  • Pixel Density

    167 ppi

  • Resolution

    240x320 px

  • Screen Size

    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)

  • Display Type

    TFT LCD

  • Launch Date

    April 2, 2024 (Official)

  • Brand

    BlackZone

  • Ring Tone

    Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Special Features

    Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: MP4

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: MP4

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Wireless FM

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Calendar, Alarm

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Games

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    64 MB
Last updated date: 09 June 2024
