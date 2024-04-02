Blackzone Bz Fold - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

BlackZone BZ Fold is a phone, available price is Rs 3,299 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 64 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on BlackZone BZ Fold from HT Tech. Buy BlackZone BZ Fold now with free delivery.
Black
64 MB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
Key Specs
RAM
64 MB
Display
2.4 inches
Battery
2000 mAh
Rear Camera
0.3 MP
BlackZone BZ Fold Price in India
The starting price for the BlackZone BZ Fold in India is Rs. 3,299. This is the BlackZone BZ Fold base model with 64 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.