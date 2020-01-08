Blackzone Flip X - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

BlackZone Flip X is a phone, available price is Rs 1,954 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on BlackZone Flip X from HT Tech. Buy BlackZone Flip X now with free delivery.
Black
Blue
White
Yellow
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
Key Specs
Display
1.77 inches
Battery
1000 mAh
Rear Camera
0.3 MP
BlackZone Flip X Price in India
The starting price for the BlackZone Flip X in India is Rs. 1,954. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue, White and Yellow.