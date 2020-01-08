 Blackzone Flip X - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 08 Jan 2020

BlackZone Flip X

BlackZone Flip X is a phone, available price is Rs 1,954 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on BlackZone Flip X from HT Tech. Buy BlackZone Flip X now with free delivery.
BlackZone Flip X Price in India

The starting price for the BlackZone Flip X in India is Rs. 1,954.  It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue, White and Yellow.

Blackzone Flip X Full Specifications

  • Battery

    1000 mAh

  • Display

    1.77 inches (4.5 cm)

  • Rear Camera

    0.3 MP

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Capacity

    1000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Image Resolution

    640 x 480 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Colours

    Black, Blue, White, Yellow

  • Screen Size

    1.77 inches (4.5 cm)

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Resolution

    128x160 px

  • Pixel Density

    116 ppi

  • Brand

    BlackZone

  • Launch Date

    January 8, 2020 (Official)

  • Special Features

    Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording

  • Ring Tone

    Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Stopwatch, Timer, Calendar, Alarm

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Games

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
Blackzone Flip X FAQs

What is the Blackzone Flip X Battery Capacity?

Blackzone Flip X has a 1000 mAh battery.

Is Blackzone Flip X Waterproof?

Blackzone Flip X comes with waterproof.

Last updated date: 09 June 2024
Last updated date: 09 June 2024
