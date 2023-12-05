 Caul X40 4g - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
CaulX404G_Display_2.4inches(6.1cm)
CaulX404G_RAM_32MB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39513/heroimage/159885-v1-caul-x40-4g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_CaulX404G_2
Release date : 05 Dec 2023

Caul X40 4G

Caul X40 4G is a phone, available price is Rs 1,799 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 2750 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Caul X40 4G from HT Tech. Buy Caul X40 4G now with free delivery.
Blue
32 MB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

RAM

32 MB

Display

2.4 inches

Battery

2750 mAh

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

Caul X40 4G Price in India

The starting price for the Caul X40 4G in India is Rs. 1,799.  This is the Caul X40 4G base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue.

Caul X40 4G

Blue, 32 MB RAM, 32 MB Storage
Out of Stock
40% off

CAUL X40 4G with Dual 4G Sim Camera Bluetooth Auto Call Recorder Dual Sim Wireless Fm 2750Mah Battery | Blue

CAUL X40 4G with Dual 4G Sim Camera Bluetooth Auto Call Recorder Dual Sim Wireless Fm 2750Mah Battery | Blue
₹2,999 ₹1,799
Buy Now
40% off

CAUL X40 4G with Dual 4G Sim Camera Bluetooth Auto Call Recorder Dual Sim Wireless Fm 2750Mah Battery | Red

CAUL X40 4G with Dual 4G Sim Camera Bluetooth Auto Call Recorder Dual Sim Wireless Fm 2750Mah Battery | Red
₹2,999 ₹1,799
Buy Now
40% off

CAUL X40 4G with Dual 4G Sim Camera Bluetooth Auto Call Recorder Dual Sim Wireless Fm 2750Mah Battery | Green

CAUL X40 4G with Dual 4G Sim Camera Bluetooth Auto Call Recorder Dual Sim Wireless Fm 2750Mah Battery | Green
₹2,999 ₹1,799
Buy Now

More from Caul

Caul X4
  • Orange
  • 32 MB RAM
  • 32 MB Storage
₹1,099
Check Details
Caul X40 4g Caul X4

Caul C11
  • Black
  • Green
  • Red
₹899
Check Details
Caul X40 4g Caul C11
₹1,499
Check Details
Caul X40 4g Caul Cp2810

Caul X2
  • Black
  • 32 MB RAM
  • 32 MB Storage
₹1,099
Check Details
Caul X40 4g Caul X2
Caul Mobiles

Caul X40 4G Competitors

Nokia 230 2024
  • Black
  • 8 MB RAM
  • 16 MB Storage
₹1,999
Check Details
Caul X40 4g Nokia 230 2024

Karbonn K44
  • Black
  • 32 MB RAM
  • 64 MB Storage
₹1,999
Check Details
Caul X40 4g Karbonn K44

Alcatel One Touch Fire C
  • Orange
  • 128 MB RAM
  • 256 MB Storage
₹1,805
Check Details
Caul X40 4g Alcatel One Touch Fire C
₹1,449
Check Details
Caul X40 4g Karbonn K99 Pro

Caul X40 4g Full Specifications

  • Battery

    2750 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    0.3 MP

  • Display

    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)

  • RAM

    32 MB

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    2750 mAh

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    640 x 480 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Colours

    Blue

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Pixel Density

    240 ppi

  • Screen Size

    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)

  • Resolution

    320x480 px

  • Brand

    Caul

  • Launch Date

    December 5, 2023 (Official)

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Ring Tone

    Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • Special Features

    Torch Light

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Games

    Yes

  • Browser

    Yes, WAP

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Calendar, Alarm

  • Internal Memory

    32 MB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 8 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.

Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped

Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
Tech Videos

Mobiles News

Samsung Galaxy F55 vs Vivo V30e: Check out which smartphone is best under Rs.30000

Samsung Galaxy F55 vs Vivo V30e: Check out which smartphone is best under Rs.30000

09 Jun 2024
iPhone 16 launch leaks roundup: Display, camera and performance upgrades expected in 2024 release

iPhone 16 launch roundup: Display, camera and performance- What to expect in 2024

09 Jun 2024
Lava Yuva 5G vs Poco M6 5G: Check out which smartphone is a better buy under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000

Lava Yuva 5G vs Poco M6 5G: Check out which smartphone is a better buy under 10,000

09 Jun 2024
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone enters development stage

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone enters development stage: Here’s what to expect- Camera, processor and more

09 Jun 2024
iPhone 15 users, Apple has a ‘good news’: Now you can use the iPhone for 5 years- Details

iPhone 15 users, Apple has a ‘good news’: Now you can use the iPhone for 5 years- Details

08 Jun 2024
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

Last updated date: 09 June 2024
Home Mobiles in India Caul Mobile Caul X40 4G

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Realme GT 6T

Fluid Silver, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹30,999
Check Details

IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM

Tornado Green, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Realme Flip

8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, 6.67 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check Details

OPPO Find N3

Red Cliff Danxia, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage
₹145,399
Check Details

Vivo Y100i 5G

Black, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage
₹18,890
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

Realme Narzo N65 5G

Amber Gold, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹11,499
Check Details

Realme GT 6T

Fluid Silver, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹30,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G

Apricot Crush, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹28,900
₹34,990
Buy Now

IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM

Tornado Green, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 09 June 2024
Home Mobiles in India Caul Mobile Caul X40 4G

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Caul X40 4g