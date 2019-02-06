 Cellecor C1000 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
CellecorC1000_Display_2.8inches(7.11cm)
Release date : 06 Feb 2019

Cellecor C1000

Cellecor C1000 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,749 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Cellecor C1000 from HT Tech. Buy Cellecor C1000 now with free delivery.
Black
Key Specs

Display

2.8 inches

Battery

3000 mAh

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

Cellecor C1000 Price in India

The starting price for the Cellecor C1000 in India is Rs. 1,749.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Cellecor C1000

Black,
Cellecor C1000 Full Specifications

  • Battery

    3000 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    0.3 MP

  • Display

    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Capacity

    3000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Image Resolution

    640 x 480 Pixels

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Colours

    Black

  • Pixel Density

    143 ppi

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Resolution

    240x320 px

  • Screen Size

    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)

  • Brand

    Cellecor

  • Launch Date

    February 6, 2019 (Official)

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: MP4

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: MP4

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Wireless FM

  • Ring Tone

    Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Special Features

    Torch Light, Auto Call Recording

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Triple SIM, GSM+GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • SIM 3

    GSM: 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Calendar, Alarm

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Games

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 8 GB
Cellecor C1000 FAQs

What is the Cellecor C1000 Battery Capacity?

Cellecor C1000 has a 3000 mAh battery.

Is Cellecor C1000 Waterproof?

Cellecor C1000 comes with waterproof.

Last updated date: 09 June 2024
Last updated date: 09 June 2024
    Cellecor C1000