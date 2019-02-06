Cellecor C1000 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Cellecor C1000 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,749 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Cellecor C1000 from HT Tech. Buy Cellecor C1000 now with free delivery.
Black
Key Specs
Display
2.8 inches
Battery
3000 mAh
Rear Camera
0.3 MP
Cellecor C1000 Price in India
The starting price for the Cellecor C1000 in India is Rs. 1,749. It comes in the following colors: Black.
Cellecor C1000
Black,
