Cellecor D9 Pro - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Cellecor D9 Pro is a phone, available price is Rs 1,999 in India with 0.8 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Cellecor D9 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Cellecor D9 Pro now with free delivery.
Purple
32 MB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
Key Specs
RAM
32 MB
Display
2.8 inches
Battery
2000 mAh
Rear Camera
0.8 MP
Cellecor D9 Pro Price in India
The starting price for the Cellecor D9 Pro in India is Rs. 1,999. This is the Cellecor D9 Pro base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Purple.
Cellecor D9 Pro
Purple, 32 MB RAM, 32 MB Storage
Out of Stock
28% off
CELLECOR D9 PRO Sleek Design Dual Sim Feature Phone with Big Battery 2000 mAH | Torch Light | Wireless FM | Auto Call Recording| Rear Camera
CELLECOR D9 PRO Sleek Design Dual Sim Feature Phone with Big Battery 2000 mAH | Torch Light | Wireless FM | Auto Call Recording| Rear Camera (2.8" Display) - Purple