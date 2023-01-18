 Comio C2 Lite Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Comio C2 Lite

    Comio C2 Lite is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3900 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Comio C2 Lite from HT Tech. Buy Comio C2 Lite now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    3900 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Comio C2 Lite Price in India

    Comio C2 Lite price in India starts at Rs.5,999. The lowest price of Comio C2 Lite is Rs.6,695 on amazon.in.

    Comio C2 Lite Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3900 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 27 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 350 Hours(2G)
    • 3900 mAh
    • Up to 350 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 27 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 640x480 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.2
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Royal Black, Metallic Grey, Sunrise Gold
    • 148.8 mm
    • 71.1 mm
    • 9.5 mm
    Display
    • 16:9
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 64.99 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • C2 Lite
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • COMIO UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • February 15, 2018 (Official)
    • No
    • Comio
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 1.5 GB
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Up to 10 GB
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Comio C2 Lite FAQs

    What is the price of the Comio C2 Lite in India?

    Comio C2 Lite price in India at 3,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 1.5 GB; Battery: 3900 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Comio C2 Lite?

    How many colors are available in Comio C2 Lite?

    How long does the Comio C2 Lite last?

    What is the Comio C2 Lite Battery Capacity?

    Is Comio C2 Lite Waterproof?

    View More

    Comio C2 Lite