 Coolpad Cool 3 64gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Coolpad Phones Coolpad Cool 3 64GB

Coolpad Cool 3 64GB

Coolpad Cool 3 64GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 8 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Coolpad Cool 3 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Coolpad Cool 3 64GB now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
CoolpadCool364GB_Display_5.71inches(14.5cm)
CoolpadCool364GB_FrontCamera_5MP
CoolpadCool364GB_Ram_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P33907/heroimage/134886-v3-coolpad-cool-3-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_CoolpadCool364GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P33907/heroimage/134886-v3-coolpad-cool-3-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_CoolpadCool364GB_4
CoolpadCool364GB_Display_5.71inches(14.5cm)
CoolpadCool364GB_FrontCamera_5MP"
CoolpadCool364GB_Ram_4GB"
CoolpadCool364GB_3"
CoolpadCool364GB_4"
Key Specs
₹5,999
64 GB
5.71 inches (14.5 cm)
Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
8 MP + 0.3 MP
5 MP
3000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹5,999
64 GB
5.71 inches (14.5 cm)
8 MP + 0.3 MP
3000 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon SALE
₹ 6,999 M.R.P. ₹7,999
Buy Now

Coolpad Cool 3 64GB Price in India

Coolpad Cool 3 64GB price in India starts at Rs.5,999. The lowest price of Coolpad Cool 3 64GB is Rs.6,999 on amazon.in.

Coolpad Cool 3 64GB price in India starts at Rs.5,999. The lowest price of Coolpad Cool 3 64GB is Rs.6,999 on amazon.in.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Coolpad Cool 3 64gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 3000 mAh
  • 8 MP + 0.3 MP
  • 5 MP
  • 5.71 inches (14.5 cm)
Battery
  • 3000 mAh
  • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • No
Camera
  • CMOS
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Fixed Focus
Design
  • 145.7 mm
  • 8.2 mm
  • Midnight Blue, Ruby Black, Ocean Indigo, Teal Green
  • Back: Plastic
  • 135 grams
  • 71.9 mm
Display
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 19:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 90 %
  • 77.3 %
  • 295 ppi
  • 5.71 inches (14.5 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 720 x 1520 pixels
General
  • Yes
  • June 26, 2019 (Official)
  • No
  • Coolpad
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Cool 3 64GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes, v4.1
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • Unisoc SC9863
  • PowerVR GE8322
  • 64 bit
  • 28 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP + 0.3 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

View all
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
iQOO Neo 7 Pro launch
iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Most affordable snapdragon 8+ gen 1 smartphone
07 Jul 2023
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Coolpad Cool 3 64gb FAQs

What is the price of the Coolpad Cool 3 64Gb in India?

Coolpad Cool 3 64Gb price in India at 8,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP + 0.3 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc SC9863; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Coolpad Cool 3 64Gb?

How many colors are available in Coolpad Cool 3 64Gb?

How long does the Coolpad Cool 3 64Gb last?

What is the Coolpad Cool 3 64Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Coolpad Cool 3 64Gb Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Coolpad Cool 3 64gb