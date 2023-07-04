 Coolpad Cool 3 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Coolpad Cool 3

Coolpad Cool 3 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 8 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Coolpad Cool 3 from HT Tech. Buy Coolpad Cool 3 now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹5,999
16 GB
5.71 inches (14.5 cm)
Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
8 MP + 0.3 MP
5 MP
3000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
2 GB
amazon
₹ 6,999 M.R.P. ₹7,999
Coolpad Cool 3 Price in India

Coolpad Cool 3 price in India starts at Rs.5,999. The lowest price of Coolpad Cool 3 is Rs.6,999 on amazon.in.

Coolpad Cool 3 price in India starts at Rs.5,999. The lowest price of Coolpad Cool 3 is Rs.6,999 on amazon.in.


Coolpad Cool 3 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.71 inches (14.5 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 3000 mAh
  • 8 MP + 0.3 MP
Battery
  • No
  • No
  • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
  • 3000 mAh
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • CMOS
Design
  • 145.7 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 8.2 mm
  • Midnight Blue, Ruby Black, Ocean Indigo, Teal Green
  • 135 grams
  • 71.9 mm
Display
  • 720 x 1520 pixels
  • 77.3 %
  • 19:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 90 %
  • 5.71 inches (14.5 cm)
  • 295 ppi
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Yes
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • No
  • Cool 3
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • February 5, 2019 (Official)
  • Coolpad
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Yes, v4.1
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
Performance
  • 2 GB
  • 28 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • Unisoc SC9863
  • PowerVR GE8322
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP + 0.3 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • 16 GB
Coolpad Cool 3 FAQs

What is the price of the Coolpad Cool 3 in India?

Coolpad Cool 3 price in India at 7,290 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP + 0.3 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc SC9863; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Coolpad Cool 3?

How many colors are available in Coolpad Cool 3?

How long does the Coolpad Cool 3 last?

What is the Coolpad Cool 3 Battery Capacity?

Is Coolpad Cool 3 Waterproof?

    Coolpad Cool 3