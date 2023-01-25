 Coolpad Note 3s Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Coolpad Note 3S

    Coolpad Note 3S is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Coolpad Note 3S from HT Tech. Buy Coolpad Note 3S now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Coolpad Note 3s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 2500 mAh
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 200 Hours(3G)
    • 2500 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 200 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 8 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • No
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • CMOS image sensor
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • No
    Design
    • 8.6 mm
    • 167 grams
    • Gold, White
    • 77 mm
    • Case: AluminiumBack: Aluminium
    • 154.5 mm
    Display
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 267 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 69.94 %
    General
    • Coolpad
    • Note 3S
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Cool UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Yes
    • December 6, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Adreno 405
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 415 MSM8929
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Back
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Coolpad Note 3s