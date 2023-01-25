Coolpad Note 3s Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Coolpad Note 3S in India?
Coolpad Note 3S price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 415 MSM8929; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
