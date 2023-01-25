Coolpad Note 3s Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Coolpad Note 3S Coolpad Note 3S is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Coolpad Note 3S from HT Tech. Buy Coolpad Note 3S now with free delivery.