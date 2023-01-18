 Do M20 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Do M20

    Do M20 is a phone, available price is Rs 999 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Spreadtrum Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Do M20 from HT Tech. Buy Do M20 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹999
    32 MB
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    Spreadtrum
    0.3 MP
    2800 mAh
    amazon
    ₹ 1,150 M.R.P. ₹1,499
    Do M20 Price in India

    Do M20 price in India starts at Rs.999. The lowest price of Do M20 is Rs.1,150 on amazon.in.

    Do M20 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2800 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    Design
    • Black, Gold, Red, White
    Display
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 167 ppi
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • TFT
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • M20
    • Do
    • January 23, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Music Formats: AAC, AMR, MIDI, MP3, WAV
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 32 MB
    • Spreadtrum
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Timer, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, WAP
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 16 GB
    • 32 MB
    Do M20