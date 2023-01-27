 Do S2 Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Do S2

    Do S2

    Do S2 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 3,849 in India with Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Do S2 from HT Tech. Buy Do S2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹3,849
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    3000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    amazon
    ₹ 4,174 M.R.P. ₹4,999
    Buy Now

    Do S2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Design
    • 10.7 mm
    • 145.5 mm
    • Iron Ash
    • 72 mm
    Display
    • 196 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 65.64 %
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Do
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • January 24, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • S2
    • No
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 1 GB
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Do S2