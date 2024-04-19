Doogee V31 Gt - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Doogee V31 GT is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 63,500 in India with 50 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Processor , 10800 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Doogee V31 GT from HT Tech. Buy Doogee V31 GT now with free delivery.
Black
Gold
Silver
256 GB
Key Specs
RAM
12 GB
Display
6.58 inches
Battery
10800 mAh
Rear Camera
50 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP
Doogee V31 GT Price in India
The starting price for the Doogee V31 GT in India is Rs. 63,500. This is the Doogee V31 GT base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Gold and Silver.
Doogee V31 GT
Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
Out of Stock
