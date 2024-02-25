Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update

Legendary artist Anita Ward may be gearing up for a return to the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise with the much-anticipated GTA 6. The buzz started after fans noticed peculiar changes on Ward's Spotify page, fueling speculation that her iconic disco hit, "Ring My Bell," might make a comeback in the upcoming game.

Ward, renowned for her disco rendition of "Ring My Bell" in 1979, already left an indelible mark on the GTA series with the song being featured in GTA: San Andreas. However, in that edition, players heard a reggae version by Blood Sisters, not Ward's chart-topping disco hit.

The Spotify Hint: Clues to GTA 6's Soundtrack?

Recent developments on Anita Ward's Spotify page have sent fans into a frenzy. In February, the cover artwork on her verified Spotify page was updated to showcase the GTA 6 logo. Although the logo was not specifically linked to any track, the association of "Ring My Bell" with Anita Ward, coupled with its '80s Miami vibes, has led enthusiasts to speculate on its inclusion in the game, Gamerant reported.

Is "Ring My Bell" Making a Comeback?

The possibility of the song being featured in the second GTA 6 trailer has been a topic of discussion among fans. Some argue that the song's energetic disco beats would perfectly complement the game's vibe. While the speculation adds excitement, Rockstar Games has yet to confirm any details about the game's soundtrack.

The timing of Ward's Spotify cover change aligns with the GTA 6 trailer debut in December, which was edited to the rhythm of Tom Petty's "Love Is a Long Road." Ward's extensive portfolio of hits adds another layer to the mystery, making fans eagerly anticipate any official announcement from Rockstar Games.

As Ward's Spotify channel experiences a surge in popularity, climbing from 615,000 monthly listeners in January to over 745,000 by February 24, the GTA community remains on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting confirmation of Ward's involvement and the potential return of "Ring My Bell" in the highly awaited GTA 6.

