Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!

In a surprising turn of events, the immensely popular battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), is set to make a triumphant comeback in India. After a long wait since its ban last year, Krafton, the company behind BGMI, recently released an official statement expressing their gratitude to the Indian authorities for allowing them to resume operations.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is back from the dead and already the excitement is rocketing skywards! So, if you are a BGMI fan, then your excitement will know no bounds as an esports tournament has been announced around the battle royale game. Notably, the long ban on the battle royale game had also halted all the BGMI tournaments which play a crucial role to showcase the talent of gamers. But that is all in the past as Skyesports, a prominent esports and gaming enterprise, has organized a tournament for BGMI players. The amazing thing is that the prize pool is quite impressive at Rs. 25 lakh.

"Bharat Ka Asli Dil - BGMI is back and we are as excited as you are! Presenting you the Iconic Skyesports Champions Series, this time for BGMI with a whooping Prize pool of INR 25,00,000! It's time to bring back memories, it's time to relive every moment that was enjoyed," tweeted Skyesports to announce the esports tournament. The Skyesports Champions Series tournament will begin on June 9 and will continue till June 18. The commencement of the BGMI tournament is scheduled for 1:00 PM IST and will be live-streamed on Skyesports' YouTube channel.

BGMI Rising tournament

Meanwhile, BGMI is presently hosting its own Rising tournament, which is scheduled to conclude today, June 4. The tournament is exclusively live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India at 4:00 PM. A total prize pool of Rs. 10 lakh has been allocated for this event. The champion will receive Rs. 2.5 lakh as the top prize, while the first and second runners-up will be awarded Rs. 1.5 lakh and 1 lakh respectively. Additionally, there are special prizes worth Rs. 5 lakh reserved for other participants.

BGMI 2.5.0 Update

Recently, Battlegrounds Mobile India has also released its latest BGMI 2.5.0 Update which brings several changes and features to the game including a new map and voice packs featuring popular BGMI streamers Mortal and Thug. The update can be downloaded from App Store and Play Store. Some notable changes include a new tropical map Nusa, two new weapons -- Tactical Crossbow and NS2000 Shotgun.