BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
The BGMI Rising tournament started today, June 1, and will conclude on June 4. Know the schedule, teams, prizes and more.
The popular battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India, has been taking big strides ever since its re-launch in India. The game made a comeback on May 29 and in just 4 days, it has dropped a new update that introduced a new map and new weapons and has launched the BGMI Rising tournament, in which 64 teams will battle it out over a period of four days till one of them is declared the winner. The tournament started today, June 1, and will conclude on June 4. If you want to know about the schedule, list of teams, prize money, and other information around the tournament, then keep reading.
BGMI Rising tournament details and prizes
The tournament will be streamed live exclusively on the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India at 4 PM every day for the duration of the competition. The Rising event will include 256 top players of BGMI, including the likes of Mortal and Thug, in 64 teams.
There is a total prize pool of Rs. 10 lakh. The winner will take home Rs. 2.5 lakh and the first and second runner-ups will get Rs. 1.5 lakh and 1 lakh respectively. There is also 5 lakh worth of special prizes for others.
BGMI Rising Teams
There are 4 different groups with 16 teams in each group. Let us take a look at the teams below.
Group A
- Team Mortal
- Team Sensei
- Team King Anbru
- Team Fauii
- Team Lolzzz
- Team Nova
- Team God Nixon
- Team Payal
- Team Ash
- Team Reverse X
- Team Cyber Squad
- Team Hastar
- Team Hydra Hrishav
- Team Kiki
- Team Shadow
- Team RipFlick YT
Group B
- Team Scout
- Team Ronak
- Team Classified YT
- Team kaztro
- Team Solo Rush
- Team Ghatak
- Team Red Parasite
- Team Alpha Clasher
- Team Glock Gaming
- Team Iflicks
- Team Mamba
- Team Tamil Gamers
- Team Ishika Plays
- Team Jokertop G
- Team Dobby
- Team Akhil
Group C
- Team Jonathan
- Team Owais
- Team Vaadhiyaar
- Team Antaryami
- Team Willy
- Team Shabbir
- Team Gaming Guru
- Team Telegu Guy YT
- Team Krutika
- Team Pahadi Gaming
- Team Kaashvi
- Team Mad tamizha
- Team Creative Pavan
- Team Spike
- Team Game strange
- Team Legend X
Group D
- Team Dynamo
- Team Mavi
- Team Engineer The Gamer
- Team Shreeman legend
- Team Kronten
- Team Rebel
- Team Mayur Gaming
- Team Snax
- Team Omega
- Team Spartan Shubh
- Team BandookBaaz
- Team Manty OP
- Team Crow
- Team Kanary
- Team GameXpro
- Team Punkk
BGMI Rising format
On days 1 and 2, the 64 teams will face each other to determine the top 32 teams. On day 3, the semi-finals of 32 teams will take place. Then on June 4, the top 16 teams will play the finals. There will be 12 matches on the first and second day and 7 games each on June 3 and 4. There will be 4 challenge matches on the first two days as well.
