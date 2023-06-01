BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more

In a surprising turn of events, the immensely popular battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), is set to make a triumphant comeback in India. After a long wait since its ban last year, Krafton, the company behind BGMI, recently released an official statement expressing their gratitude to the Indian authorities for allowing them to resume operations.

The popular battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India, has been taking big strides ever since its re-launch in India. The game made a comeback on May 29 and in just 4 days, it has dropped a new update that introduced a new map and new weapons and has launched the BGMI Rising tournament, in which 64 teams will battle it out over a period of four days till one of them is declared the winner. The tournament started today, June 1, and will conclude on June 4. If you want to know about the schedule, list of teams, prize money, and other information around the tournament, then keep reading.

BGMI Rising tournament details and prizes

The tournament will be streamed live exclusively on the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India at 4 PM every day for the duration of the competition. The Rising event will include 256 top players of BGMI, including the likes of Mortal and Thug, in 64 teams.

There is a total prize pool of Rs. 10 lakh. The winner will take home Rs. 2.5 lakh and the first and second runner-ups will get Rs. 1.5 lakh and 1 lakh respectively. There is also 5 lakh worth of special prizes for others.

BGMI Rising Teams

There are 4 different groups with 16 teams in each group. Let us take a look at the teams below.

Group A

Team Mortal

Team Sensei

Team King Anbru

Team Fauii

Team Lolzzz

Team Nova

Team God Nixon

Team Payal

Team Ash

Team Reverse X

Team Cyber Squad

Team Hastar

Team Hydra Hrishav

Team Kiki

Team Shadow

Team RipFlick YT

Group B

Team Scout

Team Ronak

Team Classified YT

Team kaztro

Team Solo Rush

Team Ghatak

Team Red Parasite

Team Alpha Clasher

Team Glock Gaming

Team Iflicks

Team Mamba

Team Tamil Gamers

Team Ishika Plays

Team Jokertop G

Team Dobby

Team Akhil

Group C

Team Jonathan

Team Owais

Team Vaadhiyaar

Team Antaryami

Team Willy

Team Shabbir

Team Gaming Guru

Team Telegu Guy YT

Team Krutika

Team Pahadi Gaming

Team Kaashvi

Team Mad tamizha

Team Creative Pavan

Team Spike

Team Game strange

Team Legend X

Group D

Team Dynamo

Team Mavi

Team Engineer The Gamer

Team Shreeman legend

Team Kronten

Team Rebel

Team Mayur Gaming

Team Snax

Team Omega

Team Spartan Shubh

Team BandookBaaz

Team Manty OP

Team Crow

Team Kanary

Team GameXpro

Team Punkk

BGMI Rising format

On days 1 and 2, the 64 teams will face each other to determine the top 32 teams. On day 3, the semi-finals of 32 teams will take place. Then on June 4, the top 16 teams will play the finals. There will be 12 matches on the first and second day and 7 games each on June 3 and 4. There will be 4 challenge matches on the first two days as well.