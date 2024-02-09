 Big question over GTA 6 release! Dark cloud looms over Take-Two; know what happened | Gaming News
Home Gaming News Big question over GTA 6 release! Dark cloud looms over Take-Two; know what happened

Big question over GTA 6 release! Dark cloud looms over Take-Two; know what happened

Take-Two's disappointing revenue forecast suggests a potential GTA 6 release delay, amid lower consumer spending and stiff industry competition.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 09 2024, 21:02 IST
GTA 6
Take-Two's revenue forecast disappoints, casting doubt on GTA 6's release by March 2025, amid weak demand and competition. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
Take-Two's revenue forecast disappoints, casting doubt on GTA 6's release by March 2025, amid weak demand and competition. (Rockstar Games)

Take-Two Interactive Software's latest financial forecast has cast doubt on the timeline of GTA 6 release, indicating a potential delay beyond March 2025. The company's projections for fourth-quarter bookings fell below market expectations, prompting a 10 percent drop in its shares following the announcement. This may well hurt GTA 6 launch unless the company thinks that the game will have an instant positive impact.

This disappointing outlook stems from various factors, including lower consumer spending and intense competition within the gaming industry, notably from giants like Electronic Arts and Microsoft-owned Activision Blizzard. Take-Two's forecast for fourth-quarter bookings ranged from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion, significantly lower than analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion, according to data from LSEG.

Analysis of Third-Quarter Performance

Additionally, the company revised its annual estimates downwards, now projecting full-year bookings in the range of $5.25 billion to $5.30 billion, compared to its earlier forecast of $5.45 billion to $5.55 billion. While some analysts attribute this adjustment to the delay of a particular game, others suggest it reflects broader challenges within the industry.

Wedbush securities analyst Michael Pachter noted, "The forecast cut is almost entirely attributable to the shift of a game out of the fiscal year, so no real impact on the company's long-term prospects." However, investors had hoped for a more optimistic outlook, particularly regarding the highly anticipated GTA 6, which was expected to provide a significant boost to Take-Two's revenue.

"The reduction in outlook tells you it's (GTA 6) not coming next fiscal year," Pachter added, further dampening expectations for the game's imminent release.

Performance in the Third Quarter

In the third quarter, Take-Two's net bookings experienced a 3 percent decline to $1.34 billion, although this was in line with analysts' estimates. While titles like GTA Online and the Red Dead Redemption series performed well, weaknesses in mobile advertising and NBA 2K sales offset some of these gains, according to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.

Despite these challenges, the company remains focused on delivering quality gaming experiences.

Also, read other top stories today:

Social media scam alert! Most scams reported to the finance app Revolut started their journey on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Most money was lost to “get-rich-quick” schemes. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

AI opportunities in India! Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella urged more than a thousand Indian computer code developers they use the company's artificial intelligence tools being deployed across its products. Find out more details here.

Voice cloning becomes illegal! US regulators have declared scam "robocalls" made using voices created with AI as illegal. This move comes after an impersonation of POTUS surfaced last month, requesting people not to cast ballots in the New Hampshire primary. Dive in here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Feb, 21:02 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Big question over GTA 6 release! Dark cloud looms over Take-Two; know what happened
GTA Online
Rockstar unveils GTA Online's weekly discounts, offering players savings and thrills; check deadline
Microsoft
FTC Dings Microsoft Over Activision Blizzard Layoffs in Court
GTA 6
Beware! GTA 6 preorders appearing online already! Here is what you must do
Krafton India
BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets